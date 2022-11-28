Lirik Lagu Back to Sleep - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Chris Brown.
Chris Brown. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/Chris Brown

Lirik Lagu Back to Sleep - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know it's late, I know it's late
And baby I can't focus, focus
I just flew in to town today
I'm hoping that you notice, did you notice?
I just posted my landing, oh
Wondering if the same old understanding, stands
I know you got work pretty early, I'll be around 'bout 3:30
Usually you done by one, so baby when I wake you up

Just let me rock, sex you back to sleep girl
Don't say a word no, don't you talk
Just hold on tight to me girl
Sex you back to sleep girl, rock you back

Now where you at? Just dropped my bags
I'm coming through to meet ya, oh yeah, to meet ya oh
I know you're almost half asleep but you know I might just reach ya
Girl I need ya, oh
Gon' gimme that spare key, oh
But if you keep the door unlocked, be ready, oh
I know you got work pretty early, I'll be around by 3:30
Usually you're done one, so baby when I wake you up

Just let me rock, sex you back to sleep girl
Don't say a word no, don't you talk
Baby just hold on tight to me girl
Sex you back to sleep girl, rock you

Ain't sorry that I woke ya, I ain't sorry 'bout ya job
Call sick in the morning so I can get a little bit more of your love
I know you want me, how you feel me 'cause you never disagree
So when you wake from your sleep, girl

Just let me rock, sex you back to sleep girl
Don't say a word no, girl don't you talk
Just hold on tight to me girl
Sex you back to sleep girl, and rock you back

Ain't sorry that I woke ya, I ain't sorry 'bout ya job, sex you back to sleep girl
Call sick in the morning so I can get a little bit more of your love
Ain't sorry that I woke ya, I ain't sorry 'bout ya job, sex you back to sleep girl
Call sick in the morning so I can get a little bit more of your love

Credits

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

