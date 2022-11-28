Lirik Lagu Back to Sleep - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know it's late, I know it's late

And baby I can't focus, focus

I just flew in to town today

I'm hoping that you notice, did you notice?

I just posted my landing, oh

Wondering if the same old understanding, stands

I know you got work pretty early, I'll be around 'bout 3:30

Usually you done by one, so baby when I wake you up

Just let me rock, sex you back to sleep girl

Don't say a word no, don't you talk

Just hold on tight to me girl

Sex you back to sleep girl, rock you back

Now where you at? Just dropped my bags

I'm coming through to meet ya, oh yeah, to meet ya oh

I know you're almost half asleep but you know I might just reach ya

Girl I need ya, oh

Gon' gimme that spare key, oh

But if you keep the door unlocked, be ready, oh

I know you got work pretty early, I'll be around by 3:30

Usually you're done one, so baby when I wake you up

Just let me rock, sex you back to sleep girl

Don't say a word no, don't you talk

Baby just hold on tight to me girl

Sex you back to sleep girl, rock you

Ain't sorry that I woke ya, I ain't sorry 'bout ya job

Call sick in the morning so I can get a little bit more of your love

I know you want me, how you feel me 'cause you never disagree

So when you wake from your sleep, girl

Just let me rock, sex you back to sleep girl

Don't say a word no, girl don't you talk

Just hold on tight to me girl

Sex you back to sleep girl, and rock you back

Ain't sorry that I woke ya, I ain't sorry 'bout ya job, sex you back to sleep girl

Call sick in the morning so I can get a little bit more of your love

Ain't sorry that I woke ya, I ain't sorry 'bout ya job, sex you back to sleep girl

Call sick in the morning so I can get a little bit more of your love

