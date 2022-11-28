Lirik Lagu Grass Ain't Greener - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya
You ain't the girl that you used to be
You say you're done, you're moving on
This ain't the world that it used to be
Looks like you've won, looks like you've won
Sick of leaving messages on your cell
A true lover, but when I'm not there
Girl, you had somebody that really cared
How you fuck it up? Girl, it's not fair
You used to be the one to talk to on the side
Waiting for my love to break up
It's crazy how your ass can walk through every night
Acting like you been a player
That grass ain't greener on the other side
Oh, yeah
That grass ain't greener on the other side
Oh, yeah
Seems like ain't nothing cool about being real
No one's honest about what they feel
Take a ho and try to treat her well
She'll be back up at the club again
I know what you want, but you're not gon' get it
That's enough for sure, got you vibing with me
You do what you want with somebody else
I'm gone, baby
You used to be the one to talk to on the side
Waiting for my love to break up
It's crazy how your ass can walk through every night
Acting like you been a player
That grass ain't greener on the other side
I've been there
Oh, yeah, I've been there
That grass ain't greener on the other side
Oh, yeah (oh, yeah)
My homie said I need to stop it
My mama said bitches be watching you
They gon' put their hand all in your pocket
For the credit card that's in your wallet
Drinking liquor when we celebrating
Calculating all my funds
Tryna get a nigga to take the condom off
'Cause she want that tax every month, woo
I know what you want, but you're not gon' get it
Take my kindness for weakness when you act sadity
Keeping it one hunnid ain't your forté
You used to be
You used to be the one to talk to on the side
Waiting for my love to break up
It's crazy how your ass can walk through every night
Acting like you been a player
That grass ain't greener on the other side
Oh, yeah (oh, yeah)
That grass ain't greener on the other side (yeah-yeah)
Oh, yeah
Other side
Credits
Dirilis: 2017
Album: Heartbreak on a Full Moon
Artis: Chris Brown
Genre: R&B/Soul
