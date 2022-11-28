Lirik Lagu Grass Ain't Greener - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

You ain't the girl that you used to be

You say you're done, you're moving on

This ain't the world that it used to be

Looks like you've won, looks like you've won

Sick of leaving messages on your cell

A true lover, but when I'm not there

Girl, you had somebody that really cared

How you fuck it up? Girl, it's not fair

You used to be the one to talk to on the side

Waiting for my love to break up

It's crazy how your ass can walk through every night

Acting like you been a player

That grass ain't greener on the other side

Oh, yeah

That grass ain't greener on the other side

Oh, yeah

Seems like ain't nothing cool about being real

No one's honest about what they feel

Take a ho and try to treat her well

She'll be back up at the club again

I know what you want, but you're not gon' get it

That's enough for sure, got you vibing with me

You do what you want with somebody else

I'm gone, baby

You used to be the one to talk to on the side

Waiting for my love to break up

It's crazy how your ass can walk through every night

Acting like you been a player

That grass ain't greener on the other side

I've been there

Oh, yeah, I've been there

That grass ain't greener on the other side

Oh, yeah (oh, yeah)

My homie said I need to stop it

My mama said bitches be watching you

They gon' put their hand all in your pocket

For the credit card that's in your wallet

Drinking liquor when we celebrating

Calculating all my funds

Tryna get a nigga to take the condom off

'Cause she want that tax every month, woo

I know what you want, but you're not gon' get it

Take my kindness for weakness when you act sadity

Keeping it one hunnid ain't your forté

You used to be

You used to be the one to talk to on the side

Waiting for my love to break up

It's crazy how your ass can walk through every night

Acting like you been a player

That grass ain't greener on the other side

Oh, yeah (oh, yeah)

That grass ain't greener on the other side (yeah-yeah)

Oh, yeah

Other side

Credits

Dirilis: 2017

Album: Heartbreak on a Full Moon

Artis: Chris Brown

Genre: R&B/Soul