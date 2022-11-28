Lirik Lagu Fireflies - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fireflies - Prince Husein
You ask me how to heal
But you refuse to feel
All the pain, and all that's real
Every doubt and every tear
I know you were raised by insecurities
You never used to feel enough
In your purity
Do you remember the way you are?
Before the world told you who to be
Cause when i see you
I see me
I know the pain of not being free
Don't ask me where to go
You know the way
The girl you were before
She paves her way, oh
I know you were raised by insecurities
You never used to feel enough
In your purity
Do you remember the way you are?
Before the world told you who to be
Cause when i see us
I see me
I know the pain of not being free
You don't have to be perfect
There's too much pain
It ain't worth it
Be your own home
Where you feel safe
Hold on to me while you're at it
(Woah, woah)
Do you remember the way you are?
Before the world told you who to be
Cause when i see you
I see me
I know the pain of not being free
You don't have to be perfect
There's too much pain
It ain't worth it
Be your own home
Where you feel safe
Hold on to me while you're at it
I don't mind
Do you remember?
Hold on to me while you're at it
Credit
Album: Facing Phases
Dirilis: 2020
Penulis lagu: Prince Husein
Genre: Pop
Label: Maspam Records
Fakta di Balik Lagu Fireflies - Prince Husein
Prince Husein Novel Balweel atau biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung Prince Husein adalah seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Indonesia, ia juga merupakan adik dari seorang aktris yakni Mentari Novel.
Mengawali karier musiknya melalui kompetisi ajang bernyanyi, The Voice Indonesia pada tahun 2016.
Namun sayangnya, ia hanya lolos sampai babak Blind Audition.
Tak menyerah sampai di situ, Prince mengeluarkan single kolaborasinya bersama Aydra yang berjudul "Know You Better".
