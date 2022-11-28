Lirik Lagu Fireflies - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fireflies - Prince Husein

You ask me how to heal

But you refuse to feel

All the pain, and all that's real

Every doubt and every tear

I know you were raised by insecurities

You never used to feel enough

In your purity

Do you remember the way you are?

Before the world told you who to be

Cause when i see you

I see me

I know the pain of not being free

Don't ask me where to go

You know the way

The girl you were before

She paves her way, oh

I know you were raised by insecurities

You never used to feel enough

In your purity

Do you remember the way you are?

Before the world told you who to be

Cause when i see us

I see me

I know the pain of not being free

You don't have to be perfect

There's too much pain

It ain't worth it

Be your own home

Where you feel safe

Hold on to me while you're at it

(Woah, woah)

Do you remember the way you are?

Before the world told you who to be

Cause when i see you

I see me

I know the pain of not being free

You don't have to be perfect

There's too much pain

It ain't worth it

Be your own home

Where you feel safe

Hold on to me while you're at it

I don't mind

Do you remember?

Hold on to me while you're at it

Credit

Album: Facing Phases

Dirilis: 2020

Penulis lagu: Prince Husein

Genre: Pop

Label: Maspam Records

Fakta di Balik Lagu Fireflies - Prince Husein

Prince Husein Novel Balweel atau biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung Prince Husein adalah seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Indonesia, ia juga merupakan adik dari seorang aktris yakni Mentari Novel.

Mengawali karier musiknya melalui kompetisi ajang bernyanyi, The Voice Indonesia pada tahun 2016.

Namun sayangnya, ia hanya lolos sampai babak Blind Audition.

Tak menyerah sampai di situ, Prince mengeluarkan single kolaborasinya bersama Aydra yang berjudul "Know You Better".