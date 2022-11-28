Lirik I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone ft Doja Cat
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz
I like you, I do
I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?
I like you, I do
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (I do, mm, mm)
Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy (fancy)
So I pull up in that Maybach Candy
Yeah, your boyfriend'll never understand me (understand me)
'Cause I'm 'bout to pull this girl like a hammy, hammy (wow)
Let's take a lil' dip, lil' lady
Hit PCH, one-eighty
Hey, I've been thinkin' lately
That I need someone to save me
Now that I'm famous, I got hoes all around me
But I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me
So please be true, don't fuck around with me
I need someone to share this heart with me
Feel you up, then run it back again (run it back again)
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz (woo)
I like you, I do (I do)
I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?
I like you, I do (mm, I do)
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (mm, mm, I do)
Let me know when you're free
'Cause I've been tryna hit it all week, babe
Why you actin' all sweet?
I know that you want lil' ol me
I get a little OD
But ain't shit new to a freak
Lemme drop bands, put a jewel in your teeth
He love the way I drip, turn that pool to the beach
And I coulda copped the Birkin but I cop Céline
Why we got the same taste for the finer things?
Brand new nigga with the same old team
Now he got me on a leash 'cause we said no strings
You know I'm cool with that
Stole the pussy, you ain't get sued for that (get sued, sued)
Wonder what a nigga might do for that (do, might do)
I could be your Chaka, where Rufus at? (Where?)
Eighty in the Benz when the roof go back, ayy
They don't wanna see us get too attached, ayy
I just got a feelin' that we might be friends for a long, long time
Your mine, and you know I like you for that
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz
I like you, I do (I do)
I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans? (Fit me in your plans)
I like you, I do (I do)
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)
I just want you, I just want you
Your heart's so big but that ass is huge
Just want you, oh baby
Do you like me too? (Yeah, I like you too)
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz
I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)
I like you
I wanna be your girlfriend, baby
Credit
Dirilis: 2022
Album: Twelve Carat Toothache
Penulis lagu: Amala Ratna Dlamini / Austin Richard Post / Billy Walsh / Jasper Lee Harris / Louis Russell Bell
Genre: R&B/Soul, Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone dikenal sebagai musisi dengan gaya penulisan lagunya yang introspektif dan gaya vokal yang singkat.Oleh sebab itu, Malone mendapat pujian karena berhasil 'membengkokkan' berbagai genre termasuk country, grunge, hip hop, dan R&B.
I Like You (A Happier Song) adalah lagu dengan beat yang catchy dan memiliki atmosfer yang bagus seperti judulnya.
Pada lagu ini, Post Malone berduet dengan rapper Doja Cat berbicara tentang kemungkinan cinta, hubungan antara perempuan dan laki-laki.
Post Malone merilis video musik kolaborasi mereka, I Like You (A Happier Song) pada Senin, 25 Juli 2022.
