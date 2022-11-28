Lirik I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone ft Doja Cat

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz

I like you, I do

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?

I like you, I do

We went over to France and we woke up in Japan

I like you, I do (I do, mm, mm)

Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy (fancy)

So I pull up in that Maybach Candy

Yeah, your boyfriend'll never understand me (understand me)

'Cause I'm 'bout to pull this girl like a hammy, hammy (wow)

Let's take a lil' dip, lil' lady

Hit PCH, one-eighty

Hey, I've been thinkin' lately

That I need someone to save me

Now that I'm famous, I got hoes all around me

But I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me

So please be true, don't fuck around with me

I need someone to share this heart with me

Feel you up, then run it back again (run it back again)

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz (woo)

I like you, I do (I do)

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?

I like you, I do (mm, I do)

We went over to France and we woke up in Japan

I like you, I do (mm, mm, I do)

Let me know when you're free

'Cause I've been tryna hit it all week, babe

Why you actin' all sweet?

I know that you want lil' ol me

I get a little OD

But ain't shit new to a freak

Lemme drop bands, put a jewel in your teeth

He love the way I drip, turn that pool to the beach

And I coulda copped the Birkin but I cop Céline

Why we got the same taste for the finer things?

Brand new nigga with the same old team

Now he got me on a leash 'cause we said no strings

You know I'm cool with that

Stole the pussy, you ain't get sued for that (get sued, sued)

Wonder what a nigga might do for that (do, might do)

I could be your Chaka, where Rufus at? (Where?)

Eighty in the Benz when the roof go back, ayy

They don't wanna see us get too attached, ayy

I just got a feelin' that we might be friends for a long, long time

Your mine, and you know I like you for that

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz

I like you, I do (I do)

I'll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans? (Fit me in your plans)

I like you, I do (I do)

We went over to France and we woke up in Japan

I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)

I just want you, I just want you

Your heart's so big but that ass is huge

Just want you, oh baby

Do you like me too? (Yeah, I like you too)

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin' in a Benz

I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)

I like you

I wanna be your girlfriend, baby

Credit

Dirilis: 2022

Album: Twelve Carat Toothache

Penulis lagu: Amala Ratna Dlamini / Austin Richard Post / Billy Walsh / Jasper Lee Harris / Louis Russell Bell

Genre: R&B/Soul, Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Hip Hop/Rap

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Like You (A Happier Song)

Post Malone dikenal sebagai musisi dengan gaya penulisan lagunya yang introspektif dan gaya vokal yang singkat.Oleh sebab itu, Malone mendapat pujian karena berhasil 'membengkokkan' berbagai genre termasuk country, grunge, hip hop, dan R&B.

I Like You (A Happier Song) adalah lagu dengan beat yang catchy dan memiliki atmosfer yang bagus seperti judulnya.

Pada lagu ini, Post Malone berduet dengan rapper Doja Cat berbicara tentang kemungkinan cinta, hubungan antara perempuan dan laki-laki.

Post Malone merilis video musik kolaborasi mereka, I Like You (A Happier Song) pada Senin, 25 Juli 2022.