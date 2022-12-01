Lirik Lagu Shed a Tear - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shed a Tear - Kodaline

It's harder to see through the eyes of a stranger

It's easy to love when the world doesn't hate you

When you're tryna sing out, but nobody hears a word

It's safer to swim when the tide's not against you

I know that you've been here before

(Never letting go)

Giving up is letting go

(Never fight alone)

But you don't have to fight alone

I'll shed a tear for you

Open your eyes, I'm by your side

I'm never leaving you

Darkness to light

Stay through the night

I'm walking in your shoes

So you know that it's the truth

When nobody's here for you

Let me make it clear

That I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

And I'll feel your pain when I know you're in trouble

And I'll take the blame from your hurt and your struggle

Oh, when you're tryna speak out but nobody hears a word

I'll be your voice, lay your head on my shoulder

Oh

I know you've been here before

(Never letting go)

Nothing is impossible

(Never fight alone)

You don't have to fight alone

I'll shed a tear for you

Open your eyes, I'm by your side

I'm never leaving you

Darkness to light

Stay through the night

I'm walking in your shoes

So you know that it's the truth

When nobody's here for you

Let me make it clear

That I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

Oh

And when you're living in your darkest hour

Oh

And when you're getting closer to the edge

I'll shed a tear for you

Open your eyes, I'm by your side

I'm never leaving you

Darkness or light

Stay through the night

I'm walking in your shoes

So you know that it's the truth

When nobody's here for you

Let me make it clear

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear