Lirik Lagu Shed a Tear - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB
Kodaline, simak lirik lagu Shed a Tear.
Kodaline, simak lirik lagu Shed a Tear. /Instagram @kodaline

Lirik Lagu Shed a Tear - Kodaline

It's harder to see through the eyes of a stranger
It's easy to love when the world doesn't hate you
When you're tryna sing out, but nobody hears a word
It's safer to swim when the tide's not against you

I know that you've been here before
(Never letting go)
Giving up is letting go
(Never fight alone)
But you don't have to fight alone

I'll shed a tear for you
Open your eyes, I'm by your side
I'm never leaving you
Darkness to light
Stay through the night
I'm walking in your shoes
So you know that it's the truth
When nobody's here for you
Let me make it clear
That I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

And I'll feel your pain when I know you're in trouble
And I'll take the blame from your hurt and your struggle
Oh, when you're tryna speak out but nobody hears a word
I'll be your voice, lay your head on my shoulder
Oh

I know you've been here before
(Never letting go)
Nothing is impossible
(Never fight alone)
You don't have to fight alone

I'll shed a tear for you
Open your eyes, I'm by your side
I'm never leaving you
Darkness to light
Stay through the night
I'm walking in your shoes
So you know that it's the truth
When nobody's here for you
Let me make it clear
That I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear)

Oh
And when you're living in your darkest hour
Oh
And when you're getting closer to the edge

I'll shed a tear for you
Open your eyes, I'm by your side
I'm never leaving you
Darkness or light
Stay through the night
I'm walking in your shoes
So you know that it's the truth
When nobody's here for you
Let me make it clear
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear)
I'll shed a, I'll shed a tear

