Lirik Lagu Guilty - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Guilty - Orange Blue

Sometimes I wonder where I stand in my life

Always remembering what I've been through

It's good to have someone to take in the arms and cry

When I was feelin' bad

I've always wished I had friends like you

I've never been in the mood to give up

'Cause there was always something to be done

I seemed to be born to be sad in my life

I was taught to respect, will I be able to love my wife?

I'm guilty, I'm guilty

I'm guilty for my life

Said I'm guilty

I'm so guilty

Like I've been guilty every time

And life is too short

To try to understand

I better look for someone

Who wants to try to hold my hand

Tried out all drugs

And be high from nine to five

But I can't escape

I said, I can't escape from my life

That's why I'm guilty, why I'm so guilty

I'm guilty of being shy

Said I'm guilty, I'm so guilty

I'm bad 'cause I don't try

No, I've never contradicted

And the only one I hate is me

But I believe one day I'll be free

But I'm guilty, I've been so lonely

But still I try, well, I'm trying to make the best of my life

I feel so guilty

I've been so lonely

I'm guilty for my life

Credit

Artist: Orange Blue

Year: 2000

Album: In Love With a Dream

Genre: Pop

Songwriters: Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit