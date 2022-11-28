Lirik Lagu Shine On You Crazy Diamond - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Shine on you crazy diamond (Parts I–V) - Pink Floyd
Remember when you were young
You shone like the sun
Shine on you crazy diamond
Now there's a look in your eyes
Like black holes in the sky
Shine on you crazy diamond
You were caught on the crossfire of childhood and stardom
Blown on the steel breeze
Come on you target for faraway laughter
Come on you stranger, you legend, you martyr, shine
Reached for the secret too soon
You cried for the moon
(Shine on you crazy diamond) You, crazy diamond
Threatened by shadows at night
Exposed in the light
Shine on you crazy diamond
Well, you wore out your welcome with random precision
Rode on the steel breeze
Come on you raver, you seer of visions
Come on you painter, you piper, you prisoner, shine
Credit
Album: Wish You Were Here
Dirils: 1975
Penulis lagu: David Jon Gilmour / Richard William Wright / George Roger Waters
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I–V) - Pink Floyd
Shine On You Crazy Diamond atau disingkat SOYCD adalah lagu penghormatan bagi band Inggris Pink Floyd, didedikasikan untuk mantan anggota dan pendiri band tersebut, Syd Barrett yang dikeluarkan dari band karena kecanduan narkoba yang parah.
Lirik SOYCD ditulis oleh Roger Waters, Richard Wright, dan David Gilmour.
Liriknya sederhana tapi penuh makna, sebagai undangan untuk Barrett yang telah pulih dari kesulitan dan bersinar seperti berlian lagi.
Dari awal pembentukan Pink Floyd hingga perilisan album, Barrett memainkan banyak peran penulisan lagu.
Sayangnya saat-saat indah berakhir dengan gaya hidup yang salah, Barrett bersama Pink Floyd hanya bertahan selama tiga tahun.
Artikel Pilihan