Lirik Lagu Shine On You Crazy Diamond - Pink Floyd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Shine on you crazy diamond (Parts I–V) - Pink Floyd

Remember when you were young

You shone like the sun

Shine on you crazy diamond

Now there's a look in your eyes

Like black holes in the sky

Shine on you crazy diamond

You were caught on the crossfire of childhood and stardom

Blown on the steel breeze

Come on you target for faraway laughter

Come on you stranger, you legend, you martyr, shine

Reached for the secret too soon

You cried for the moon

(Shine on you crazy diamond) You, crazy diamond

Threatened by shadows at night

Exposed in the light

Shine on you crazy diamond

Well, you wore out your welcome with random precision

Rode on the steel breeze

Come on you raver, you seer of visions

Come on you painter, you piper, you prisoner, shine

Credit

Album: Wish You Were Here

Dirils: 1975

Penulis lagu: David Jon Gilmour / Richard William Wright / George Roger Waters

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I–V) - Pink Floyd

Shine On You Crazy Diamond atau disingkat SOYCD adalah lagu penghormatan bagi band Inggris Pink Floyd, didedikasikan untuk mantan anggota dan pendiri band tersebut, Syd Barrett yang dikeluarkan dari band karena kecanduan narkoba yang parah.

Lirik SOYCD ditulis oleh Roger Waters, Richard Wright, dan David Gilmour.

Liriknya sederhana tapi penuh makna, sebagai undangan untuk Barrett yang telah pulih dari kesulitan dan bersinar seperti berlian lagi.

Dari awal pembentukan Pink Floyd hingga perilisan album, Barrett memainkan banyak peran penulisan lagu.

Sayangnya saat-saat indah berakhir dengan gaya hidup yang salah, Barrett bersama Pink Floyd hanya bertahan selama tiga tahun.