Lirik Lagu Big Black Car - Gregory Alan Isakov dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Big Black Car - Gregory Alan Isakov

You were a phonograph, I was a kid

I sat with an ear close, just listening

I was there when the rain tapped the way down your face

You were a miracle, I was just holdin' your space

Well time has a way of throwing it all in your face

The past, she is haunted, the future is laced

Heartbreak, you know, drives a big black car

I swear I was in the back seat, just minding my own

And through the glass the corn crows come like rain

They won't stay, they won't stay for too long now

This could be all that we know of love and all

Well, you were a dancer and I was a rag

The song in my head, it was all that I had

Hope was a letter I never could send

Well, love was a country we couldn't defend

Through the carnival we watch them go round and round

All we knew of home was just a sunset and some clowns, ah-aah

Well, you were a magazine, I was a Plain Jane

Just walking the sidewalks and covered in rain

Love to just get into some of your stories

Me, all of my Plain Jane glory

Just me and all of my Plain Jane glory

Artis : Gregory Alan Isakov

Album : This Empty Northern Hemisphere

Penulis lagu : William Alexander Chilton

Fakta

Gregory Alan Isakov adalah seorang solois asal Afrika Selatan, ia dikenal sebagai penyanyi yang sering membawakan lagu bergenre Indie dan Folk.

Menariknya Isakov selalu bernyanyi dengan iringan gitar dan banjo. Isakov pertama kali merilis album ditahun 2003 yang berjudul ‘Rust Colored Stones’.

Isakov mulai dikenal melalui lagunya yang berjudul ‘Words’, "The Stable Song", "Big Black Car", "If I Go, I'm Goin" dan "San Luis".

Salah satu lagu yang menjadi hits besarnya berjudul ‘Big Black Car’ yang dirilis pada 2009 melalui album This Empty Northern Hemisphere.

Fakta menariknya lagu ini pernah dijadikan iklan oleh salah satu restoran cepat saji yang banyak tersebar di dunia yaitu McDonalds.

Melalui pendapatan dari iklan ini Isakov menyumbang sebagian besar uangnya untuk organisasi yang membantu berkembangnya sektor pertanian.