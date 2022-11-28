Lirik Lagu Big Black Car - Gregory Alan Isakov dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Big Black Car - Gregory Alan Isakov
You were a phonograph, I was a kid
I sat with an ear close, just listening
I was there when the rain tapped the way down your face
You were a miracle, I was just holdin' your space
Well time has a way of throwing it all in your face
The past, she is haunted, the future is laced
Heartbreak, you know, drives a big black car
I swear I was in the back seat, just minding my own
And through the glass the corn crows come like rain
They won't stay, they won't stay for too long now
This could be all that we know of love and all
Well, you were a dancer and I was a rag
The song in my head, it was all that I had
Hope was a letter I never could send
Well, love was a country we couldn't defend
Through the carnival we watch them go round and round
All we knew of home was just a sunset and some clowns, ah-aah
Well, you were a magazine, I was a Plain Jane
Just walking the sidewalks and covered in rain
Love to just get into some of your stories
Me, all of my Plain Jane glory
Just me and all of my Plain Jane glory
Artis : Gregory Alan Isakov
Album : This Empty Northern Hemisphere
Penulis lagu : William Alexander Chilton
Fakta
Gregory Alan Isakov adalah seorang solois asal Afrika Selatan, ia dikenal sebagai penyanyi yang sering membawakan lagu bergenre Indie dan Folk.
Menariknya Isakov selalu bernyanyi dengan iringan gitar dan banjo. Isakov pertama kali merilis album ditahun 2003 yang berjudul ‘Rust Colored Stones’.
Isakov mulai dikenal melalui lagunya yang berjudul ‘Words’, "The Stable Song", "Big Black Car", "If I Go, I'm Goin" dan "San Luis".
Salah satu lagu yang menjadi hits besarnya berjudul ‘Big Black Car’ yang dirilis pada 2009 melalui album This Empty Northern Hemisphere.
Fakta menariknya lagu ini pernah dijadikan iklan oleh salah satu restoran cepat saji yang banyak tersebar di dunia yaitu McDonalds.
Melalui pendapatan dari iklan ini Isakov menyumbang sebagian besar uangnya untuk organisasi yang membantu berkembangnya sektor pertanian.
Artikel Pilihan