Lirik Lagu Sosial Solidarity – Nosstress dan Fakta di Baliknya

Du du du

Day by day

We are alienated from each other

Our space invaded by

A thousand ads sell a fake world

Entering our private life

No time to think of what to do

No time to share wisdom with each other

Our sense of cooperation fading away

Think of it we do need

Social solidarity

Fight for it we do need

Social solidarity

Don't let the free market occupy your mind

Don't let the free market occupy your home

Du du du

Think of it we do need

Social solidarity

Fight for it we do need

Social solidarity

Don't let the free market occupy your mind

Don't let the free market occupy your home

Think of people who make the products

Think of our earth before you consume it