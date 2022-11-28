Lirik Lagu Sosial Solidarity – Nosstress dan Fakta di Baliknya
Du du du
Day by day
We are alienated from each other
Our space invaded by
A thousand ads sell a fake world
Entering our private life
No time to think of what to do
No time to share wisdom with each other
Our sense of cooperation fading away
Think of it we do need
Social solidarity
Fight for it we do need
Social solidarity
Don't let the free market occupy your mind
Don't let the free market occupy your home
Du du du
Think of it we do need
Social solidarity
Fight for it we do need
Social solidarity
Don't let the free market occupy your mind
Don't let the free market occupy your home
Think of people who make the products
Think of our earth before you consume it
