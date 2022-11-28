Lirik Lagu Don’t Look Down – Martin Garrix feat Usher

Is your head spinning?

Is your heart racing?

Is there fire in your veins?

Are your bones burning?

Is your skin yearning?

'Cause you're driving me insane

I kind of feel like I feel like I saw the light

You got me way up a thousand miles

Can we stay right here in this atmosphere?

Like we're flying in outer space

Don't look down

Up this high we'll never hit the ground

Don't look down

See that sky, we're gonna reach it now

Do you feel the lightning inside of you?

Will you follow through if I fall for you?

Don't look down

Up this high, we'll never hit the ground

Are your hands shaking?

Are your fears breaking?

Are you climbing over walls?

Are the times changing?

Is the noise fading?

'Cause I want to get it on

Oh, I kind of feel like I feel like I saw the light

You got me way up a thousand miles

Can we stay right here in this atmosphere?

Or are you afraid to fall?

Don't look down

Up this high we'll never hit the ground

Don't look down

See that sky, we're gonna reach it now

Do you feel the lightning inside of you?

Will you follow through if I fall for you?

Don't look down

Up this high, we'll never hit the ground

Don't look down

Do you feel the lightning inside of you?

Will you follow through if I fall for you?

Don't look down

Up this high, we'll never hit the ground



Credit

Artis : Martin Garrix, Usher

Penulis Lagu : Martin Garritsen/Usher Raymond/Michael Ford Busbee/James Abrahat

Album : RTL II It’s Fun: Spring Break

Rilis : 2015

Fakta Lagu Dont Look Down – Martin Garrix feat Usher



Lagu Don’t Look Down merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Martin Garrix dan Usher.

Lagu ini termasuk ke dalam album RTL II It’s Fun: Spring Break yang dirilis pada tahun 2015.



Martin Garrix, memiliki nama asli Martin Gerard Garritsen terlahir di Belanda pada 14 Mei 1996. Ia merupakana seorang DJ dan produser rekaman.

Martin berada pada peringkat satu dalam daftar tahunan Top 100 DJs oleh DJ Mag selama tiga tahun berturut-turut (2016, 2017 dan 2018).



Martin sudah tampil di berbagai festival musik seperti Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Electic Daisy Carnival, Tomorrowland, dan Creamfields. Selain itu, dia pernah menjadi DJ utama di Hi Ibiza di Spanyol pada tahun 2017.



Sebelumnya, diketahui Martin Garrix mendapat ketenarannya melalui perilsian musik solonya yan berjudul “Animals” yang dirilis pada 16 Juni 2016 melalui label rekaman Belanda bernama Spinnin’ Records, dan menjadi lagu hit di beberapa tangga lagu di Eropa dan menjadi orang termuda yang mencapai nomor sau di Beatport. (Salwa Syafiqoh)***