Lirik Lagu If You Could See Me Crying in My Room - Raissa Anggiani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Could See Me Crying in My Room - Raissa Anggiani

I'm pass seeing you

Picturing where we end up to

I'm broke and hopeless too

Wishin' I could get back to you

I can't keep goin' on like this

Pretending that you're gone

But I don't know cuz all I know

I'll be here waiting you to come

And bring me right back home

I'm caught up with these memories

Just by sitting here alone

If only I can see where it all started we'll be fine

It's clear where this is goin'

I'll keep missing you alone, yeah

If you could see me cryin' in my room

Hey, I missed you too

And just so you know

I still love you

And I don't even know if I'm alright

'Cause if I call we'd only end up in a fight

And I don't wanna keep on getting hurt

Still holding to your favorite little shirt

I'll be here waiting you to come

And bring me right back home

I'm caught up with these memories

Just by sitting here alone

If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine

It's clear where this is goin'

I'll keep missing you alone

If you could see me cryin' in my room

And I don't know, where to go

How can I be fine with being alone?

I'm just scared, of losing you

I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room

Yeah, I can't keep seeing you cryin' in your room

I'll be here waiting you to come

And bring me right back home

I'm caught up with these memories

Just by sitting here alone

If only I can see where it all started, we'll be fine

It's clear where this is goin'

I'll keep missing you alone

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

If you could see me cryin' my room

Credit

Dirilis: 2020

Album: If You Could See Me Crying in My Room

Artis: Arash Buana, Raissa Anggiani

Genre: Pop