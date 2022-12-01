Lirik Lagu Bag it Up - Geri Halliwell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bag it Up - Geri Halliwell

I like chocolate and controversy

He likes Fridays and bad company

I like midnight, it's when I'm in the mood

He likes the morning, that's when he's rude

Just a bad case of opposite sex

Have to look to the stars

All we need is a little respect

Cos Men are from Venus and Girls are from Mars

Bag It Up

Don't drop the baby

Boot him out

No buts or maybe

Wind him up

And make him crazy

Take him back

Don't drop the baby

Spin him out

No buts or maybe

Do your thing

Come on lady

I don't take sugar on my colour TV

But he likes it loaded with Eye Candy

I need some space and he needs a room

But then he keeps me waiting by leaving too soon

Treat him like a lady

Treat him like a lady

Tease him, please me, chase me yeah

You know what to do

Now you're in control

Who's wearing the trousers now..

Credit

Artis: Geri Halliwell

Album: Schizophonic

Penulis lagu: Andy John Watkins, Geri Halliwelll, Paul David Wilson