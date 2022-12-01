Lirik Lagu Play Play - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Play Play - J Hus
I know you're in love
Cah mi have di MAC with di extension
And mi have di money fi ya extensions
Cah mi like your hair longer than my gun
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Know we have di guns and girls, haffi keep di balance
And up in my world, we nuh sleep enuh, man
Anytime it could go down, she won't hold out
She let it all out, pow-pow-pow-pow
My favorite girl had da French braids
I had a crush on her since back-a-day
She said her 'usna needs a bandage
After I come 'round and gave her the 12-gauge
You tried call my phone, but it was engaged
I was with my lil' mama, she was honey glazed
I've been crushin' on her since back then
Just the other day I gave her the MAC-10
I don't want just any girl, 'cause I'm a little choosy
But I swear I'm a sucker for a lil' cutie
I had a skin fade like Lil Boosie
And then I went and give lil' mama the lil' uzi
'Cause you got a body shape that I can't forget
The way I make you drip when I'm talkin' slick
I'm ashamed 'cause when I came, I was bustin' quick
That's why this time I came with the banana clip
I know you're in love
Cah mi have di MAC with di extension
And mi have di money fi ya extensions
Cah mi like your hair longer than my gun
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Know we have di guns and girls, haffi keep di balance
And up in my world, we nuh sleep enuh, man
Anytime it could go down, she won't hold out
She let it all out, pow-pow-pow-pow
