Lirik Lagu Play Play - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Play Play - J Hus

I know you're in love

Cah mi have di MAC with di extension

And mi have di money fi ya extensions

Cah mi like your hair longer than my gun

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Know we have di guns and girls, haffi keep di balance

And up in my world, we nuh sleep enuh, man

Anytime it could go down, she won't hold out

She let it all out, pow-pow-pow-pow

My favorite girl had da French braids

I had a crush on her since back-a-day

She said her 'usna needs a bandage

After I come 'round and gave her the 12-gauge

You tried call my phone, but it was engaged

I was with my lil' mama, she was honey glazed

I've been crushin' on her since back then

Just the other day I gave her the MAC-10

I don't want just any girl, 'cause I'm a little choosy

But I swear I'm a sucker for a lil' cutie

I had a skin fade like Lil Boosie

And then I went and give lil' mama the lil' uzi

'Cause you got a body shape that I can't forget

The way I make you drip when I'm talkin' slick

I'm ashamed 'cause when I came, I was bustin' quick

That's why this time I came with the banana clip

I know you're in love

Cah mi have di MAC with di extension

And mi have di money fi ya extensions

Cah mi like your hair longer than my gun

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Know we have di guns and girls, haffi keep di balance

And up in my world, we nuh sleep enuh, man

Anytime it could go down, she won't hold out

She let it all out, pow-pow-pow-pow