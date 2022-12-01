Lirik Lagu I Told You So - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Told You So - Karmin

Is it time, green light

Egotistic, battle cry

I was right, you was wrong

Called you out, finished strong

Whiskey sour, lemonade, fences at my barricade

I had heart, you had spades

I can see the color in your face fade

And that's how it is

Ain't no riddle

Crunchy on the edge, but soft in the middle

I've got a lot, you've got a little

I'm gonna play both drums

You can play the fiddle

Play real slow,

Lean on the bow

Everybody's sad when they miss the free throw

Bass to control

I'm on the roll

Right all along

And I knew it in my soul

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

You already know

I told you

I told you

I told you so,

I told you

I told you

I told you so,

Fell so good

Doesn't it?

Winning while they

Flubbin' it

I was right

You was wrong

I figured I would write it in a hip hop song

Was it so hard to believe?

I can make it being me

Drank too much

My gosh, you know

People say a lot of things

That could be real small

We can push them out of the way iced latte tall

I don't really care,

I'm already there

Caffinated, up to my eyes,

I swear

I'm on the top,

You're on the flop

Going so long?

And I'm never gonna stop

Bass to control

I'm on a roll

Right all along

And I knew it in soul

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know

You already know

I told you

I told you

I told you so oh,

I told you

I told you

I told you so oh,

Look at me now

Fifteen rounds

Bottle in my hand

Pour a little on the ground

Next time you wanna talk crash

Imma put it on blast

You can get it if you ask for it

Put it in the middle finger for the fat ladies hangin' out

Shadder up ya glass house, oops, ni hao

Meanwhile I smile, then I go Animal Sytle

I be rackin' up another million,

Making me another killin', superwoman,

Earnin' top dollar bill,

And you muster up a lot of feelings

Tell me what you really think about it

Kiddin', I don't even care

Nobody listens to a fools gold coated hater,

Be a baller not a traitor please

Hand me on my knees

Talk to you later, then I'm gonna

Whoop, there it goes!

Right all along and I knew it in my soul

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

You already know

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

I told you so

Don't wanna brag

But you already know oh

You already know

I told you, I told you, I told you so

I told you, I told you, I told you so