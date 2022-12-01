Lirik Lagu I Told You So - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Told You So - Karmin
Is it time, green light
Egotistic, battle cry
I was right, you was wrong
Called you out, finished strong
Whiskey sour, lemonade, fences at my barricade
I had heart, you had spades
I can see the color in your face fade
And that's how it is
Ain't no riddle
Crunchy on the edge, but soft in the middle
I've got a lot, you've got a little
I'm gonna play both drums
You can play the fiddle
Play real slow,
Lean on the bow
Everybody's sad when they miss the free throw
Bass to control
I'm on the roll
Right all along
And I knew it in my soul
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
You already know
I told you
I told you
I told you so,
I told you
I told you
I told you so,
Fell so good
Doesn't it?
Winning while they
Flubbin' it
I was right
You was wrong
I figured I would write it in a hip hop song
Was it so hard to believe?
I can make it being me
Drank too much
My gosh, you know
People say a lot of things
That could be real small
We can push them out of the way iced latte tall
I don't really care,
I'm already there
Caffinated, up to my eyes,
I swear
I'm on the top,
You're on the flop
Going so long?
And I'm never gonna stop
Bass to control
I'm on a roll
Right all along
And I knew it in soul
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know
You already know
I told you
I told you
I told you so oh,
I told you
I told you
I told you so oh,
Look at me now
Fifteen rounds
Bottle in my hand
Pour a little on the ground
Next time you wanna talk crash
Imma put it on blast
You can get it if you ask for it
Put it in the middle finger for the fat ladies hangin' out
Shadder up ya glass house, oops, ni hao
Meanwhile I smile, then I go Animal Sytle
I be rackin' up another million,
Making me another killin', superwoman,
Earnin' top dollar bill,
And you muster up a lot of feelings
Tell me what you really think about it
Kiddin', I don't even care
Nobody listens to a fools gold coated hater,
Be a baller not a traitor please
Hand me on my knees
Talk to you later, then I'm gonna
Whoop, there it goes!
Right all along and I knew it in my soul
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
You already know
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
I told you so
Don't wanna brag
But you already know oh
You already know
I told you, I told you, I told you so
I told you, I told you, I told you so
