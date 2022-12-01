Lirik Lagu This is My Time - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB
Gary Barlow, simak lirik lagu This is My Time.
Gary Barlow, simak lirik lagu This is My Time. /YouTube/GaryBarlowVEVO

Lirik lagu This is My Time - Gary Barlow

If love can kill you
I'll happily die
Near something so deadly
I feel so alive
Dangerous, risky
From nought to sixty
That feeling money can't buy

If love can kill you
Then this is my time

If love can break you
I'll brace for the pain
When it's too much, inject more love
Straight into my veins
Startling, wonderful
A picture so colourful
Like poetry finding its rhyme

If love can break you
Then this is my time

Here on the edge these's only silence
Ducked the knife and dodged the bullet 'til today
I've opened up the doors
If what I feel is love
Then I want to end it all that way

If love makes you crazy
Hope I lose my mind
Just let it steal my sanity
If it ever was mine
A shining pinnacle
Of all that's impossible
The ability to take flight

If love can change you
Oh, if love can really break you
If love can kill you
Let this be my time

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
3

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
4

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
5

Prediksi Skor Iran vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
7

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Raffi Ahmad Ramai Dikecam karena Akui Jadi EO Relawan Jokowi di GBK
9

Viral Instafest Spotify di Medsos, Intip Link, Cara Buat, dan Bagikan Poster ala Konser di IG Story
10

Aksi Injak Jersey Viral di Media Sosial, Lionel Messi Diburu oleh Raja Tinju Dunia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kilas Klaten

Faktor dalam yang Memengaruhi Perkecambahan Biji, Adalah? Ini Jawabannya

Faktor dalam yang Memengaruhi Perkecambahan Biji, Adalah? Ini Jawabannya

1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

TERKINI GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Polandia: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

TERKINI GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Polandia: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Februari 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Februari 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

30 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Haloyouth

Lirik Lagu Hukum Rimba, Karya Mike Marjinal yang Gambarkan Penegakkan Hukum di Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Hukum Rimba, Karya Mike Marjinal yang Gambarkan Penegakkan Hukum di Indonesia

30 November 2022, 23:56 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Weton Punya Khodam Ular, Selain Punya Sifat Baik Tetapi Juga Meyebalkan!

Inilah 5 Weton Punya Khodam Ular, Selain Punya Sifat Baik Tetapi Juga Meyebalkan!

30 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Sulut

SANGAR! Primbon Jawa Sebut 5 Weton Ini Emosinya Bisa Jadi Badai Kalau Sedang Marah

SANGAR! Primbon Jawa Sebut 5 Weton Ini Emosinya Bisa Jadi Badai Kalau Sedang Marah

30 November 2022, 23:54 WIB

Portal Sulut

Kecerdasan, Kreativitas, dan Keberuntungan, Antarkan Hidup 6 Shio Ini Selalu Bergelimang Harta

Kecerdasan, Kreativitas, dan Keberuntungan, Antarkan Hidup 6 Shio Ini Selalu Bergelimang Harta

30 November 2022, 23:53 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Leo Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Leo Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

30 November 2022, 23:52 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Pada Proses Perkecambahan, Terjadi Pertumbuhan dan Perkembangan Bagian Tumbuhan, Yaitu? Ini Jawabannya

Pada Proses Perkecambahan, Terjadi Pertumbuhan dan Perkembangan Bagian Tumbuhan, Yaitu? Ini Jawabannya

30 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 1 Desember 2022 Siaran Langsung TV SCTV

Link Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 1 Desember 2022 Siaran Langsung TV SCTV

30 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

Jam Tayang Streaming Film 2045 Apa Ada Cinta, Ada 3 Daftar Link Nonton Resmi, Cek Apa Saja?

Jam Tayang Streaming Film 2045 Apa Ada Cinta, Ada 3 Daftar Link Nonton Resmi, Cek Apa Saja?

30 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Hingga Family 100

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Hingga Family 100

30 November 2022, 23:48 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Link Download Apex Legends Mobile untuk Android dan IOS Spesifikasi Berikut

Link Download Apex Legends Mobile untuk Android dan IOS Spesifikasi Berikut

30 November 2022, 23:46 WIB

Yogyaline

ZODIAK LUSA GEMINI JUMAT 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

ZODIAK LUSA GEMINI JUMAT 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

30 November 2022, 23:46 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pedas Tapi Bikin Sehat! 5 Manfaat cabai Hijau Untuk Kesehatan

Pedas Tapi Bikin Sehat! 5 Manfaat cabai Hijau Untuk Kesehatan

30 November 2022, 23:45 WIB

Selebritalk

Setelah Beberapa Drakor Absen karena Piala Dunia FIFA 2022, Malam Tadi 4 Drama Korea Kembali Bersaing

Setelah Beberapa Drakor Absen karena Piala Dunia FIFA 2022, Malam Tadi 4 Drama Korea Kembali Bersaing

30 November 2022, 23:45 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

30 November 2022, 23:44 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 1 Desember 2022: Ada Judwaa 2 (Mega Bollywood), Ekspedisi Merah, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 1 Desember 2022: Ada Judwaa 2 (Mega Bollywood), Ekspedisi Merah, Bintang Samudera

30 November 2022, 23:43 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Link Nonton Anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie 2022, Subtitle Indonesia Full HD 105 Menit Gratis Klik Disini

Link Nonton Anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie 2022, Subtitle Indonesia Full HD 105 Menit Gratis Klik Disini

30 November 2022, 23:43 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Yehh Jadu, Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Yehh Jadu, Suami Pengganti

30 November 2022, 23:41 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Inilah Tugas Panitia Pemilihan Kecamatan Dalam Pemilu

Inilah Tugas Panitia Pemilihan Kecamatan Dalam Pemilu

30 November 2022, 23:40 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Aries Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Aries Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

30 November 2022, 23:40 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Pertumbuhan Primer Menyebabkan? Ini Jawabannya

Pertumbuhan Primer Menyebabkan? Ini Jawabannya

30 November 2022, 23:40 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Sinopsis dan Jadwal Tayang Super Mario Bros Movie, Film yang Diangkat dari Gim Legend Nintendo

Sinopsis dan Jadwal Tayang Super Mario Bros Movie, Film yang Diangkat dari Gim Legend Nintendo

30 November 2022, 23:38 WIB
x