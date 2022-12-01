Lirik Lagu This is My Time - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu This is My Time - Gary Barlow

If love can kill you

I'll happily die

Near something so deadly

I feel so alive

Dangerous, risky

From nought to sixty

That feeling money can't buy

If love can kill you

Then this is my time

If love can break you

I'll brace for the pain

When it's too much, inject more love

Straight into my veins

Startling, wonderful

A picture so colourful

Like poetry finding its rhyme

If love can break you

Then this is my time

Here on the edge these's only silence

Ducked the knife and dodged the bullet 'til today

I've opened up the doors

If what I feel is love

Then I want to end it all that way

If love makes you crazy

Hope I lose my mind

Just let it steal my sanity

If it ever was mine

A shining pinnacle

Of all that's impossible

The ability to take flight

If love can change you

Oh, if love can really break you

If love can kill you

Let this be my time

