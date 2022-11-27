Lirik Lagu Strip - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take off all my make-up
'Cause I love what's under it
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
Jiggle all this weight, yeah
You know I love all of this
Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident
You say I ain't pretty
Well, I say I'm beautiful, it's my committee
Say we too provocative
Still look at me, look at me, look at me, yeah
Come for my girls, you blind
Daily Mail ratin', mañana a la noche
I don't owe you nothin'
Nah, I don't give a, no, not anymore
If you got little boobs, love it, love it
Love it, love it, love it
If you got a big ass, grab it, grab it grab it
Grab it, grab it (Ah-ooh)
If you got nothing, babe, rock it
It's your life, go get it, if you want it
Up in the mirror like, aw, yeah
Lovin' my figure like, aw, yeah
When I'm slim or I'm thick, I'm like, aw, yeah
Swear I'ma kill 'em like, ah
Strip!
Take off all my make-up
'Cause I love what's under it
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
Strip!
Jiggle all this weight, yeah
You know I love all of this
Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Strip
I ain't scared anymore
My body outta control (Strip!)
Baby, I know that you love dis, dis, dis, dis
I know I'm a hot bitch, bitch
Gotta do what you want
If they love it or they don't (Strip!)
I know you ain't ready for dis, dis, dis, dis
Baby, take it off (Strip!)
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Love who you wanna
Don't give a damn if it's a man or a woman
Wanna talk about colour?
It's the skin that I'm in, yeah
I get from my mama (Uh-huh)
I'm a woman, don't test me
Baby, I'm growing, my stretch-marks are sexy
I don't owe you nothing
Nah, I don't give a, no, not anymore
If you got little boobs, love it, love it
Love it, love it, love it (Facts)
If you got a big ass, grab it, grab it grab it
Grab it, grab it (Ah-ooh, fat)
If you got nothing, babe, rock it
It's your life, go get it, if you want it
