Lirik Lagu Strip - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strip - Little Mix

Take off all my make-up

'Cause I love what's under it

Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it

Jiggle all this weight, yeah

You know I love all of this

Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident

You say I ain't pretty

Well, I say I'm beautiful, it's my committee

Say we too provocative

Still look at me, look at me, look at me, yeah

Come for my girls, you blind

Daily Mail ratin', mañana a la noche

I don't owe you nothin'

Nah, I don't give a, no, not anymore

If you got little boobs, love it, love it

Love it, love it, love it

If you got a big ass, grab it, grab it grab it

Grab it, grab it (Ah-ooh)

If you got nothing, babe, rock it

It's your life, go get it, if you want it

Up in the mirror like, aw, yeah

Lovin' my figure like, aw, yeah

When I'm slim or I'm thick, I'm like, aw, yeah

Swear I'ma kill 'em like, ah

Strip!

Take off all my make-up

'Cause I love what's under it

Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it

Strip!

Jiggle all this weight, yeah

You know I love all of this

Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Strip

I ain't scared anymore

My body outta control (Strip!)

Baby, I know that you love dis, dis, dis, dis

I know I'm a hot bitch, bitch

Gotta do what you want

If they love it or they don't (Strip!)

I know you ain't ready for dis, dis, dis, dis

Baby, take it off (Strip!)

Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Love who you wanna

Don't give a damn if it's a man or a woman

Wanna talk about colour?

It's the skin that I'm in, yeah

I get from my mama (Uh-huh)

I'm a woman, don't test me

Baby, I'm growing, my stretch-marks are sexy

I don't owe you nothing

Nah, I don't give a, no, not anymore

If you got little boobs, love it, love it

Love it, love it, love it (Facts)

If you got a big ass, grab it, grab it grab it

Grab it, grab it (Ah-ooh, fat)

If you got nothing, babe, rock it

It's your life, go get it, if you want it