Lirik Lagu Cowboy in LA - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Palm trees, square dancing under the moon
Sunsets, they ain't got nothing on you
And the purple in the sky ain't as pretty as your eyes
Tell me what I gotta do
When you're with me, it's better than Malibu
Let's skip the club, let's skip the crowd
I wanna take you on a date
I'll hold your hand, I'll hold the door
'Cause that's how I was raised
Yeah, all the other boys in town
All look and talk the same
But I got a different kind of heart
I'm a cowboy, a cowboy in L.A.
A cowboy in L.A.
Thunder, pickups and cheap gasoline
Lightning, best show that I've ever seen
And you get up every day, and you work hard for your pay
Happy in a pair of jeans
Oklahoma, it made a man out of me
Let's skip the club, let's skip the crowd
I wanna take you on a date
I'll hold your hand, I'll hold the door
'Cause that's how I was raised
Yeah, all the other boys in town
All look and talk the same
But I got a different kind of heart
I'm a cowboy, a cowboy in L.A.
A cowboy in L.A.
And we can take it slow
This ain't a rodeo
I can show you something new
Let's skip the club, let's skip the crowd
I wanna take you on a date
I'll hold your hand, I'll hold the door
'Cause that's how I was raised
