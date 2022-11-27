Lirik Lagu Cowboy in LA - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cowboy in LA - LANY

Palm trees, square dancing under the moon

Sunsets, they ain't got nothing on you

And the purple in the sky ain't as pretty as your eyes

Tell me what I gotta do

When you're with me, it's better than Malibu

Let's skip the club, let's skip the crowd

I wanna take you on a date

I'll hold your hand, I'll hold the door

'Cause that's how I was raised

Yeah, all the other boys in town

All look and talk the same

But I got a different kind of heart

I'm a cowboy, a cowboy in L.A.

A cowboy in L.A.

Thunder, pickups and cheap gasoline

Lightning, best show that I've ever seen

And you get up every day, and you work hard for your pay

Happy in a pair of jeans

Oklahoma, it made a man out of me

Let's skip the club, let's skip the crowd

I wanna take you on a date

I'll hold your hand, I'll hold the door

'Cause that's how I was raised

Yeah, all the other boys in town

All look and talk the same

But I got a different kind of heart

I'm a cowboy, a cowboy in L.A.

A cowboy in L.A.

And we can take it slow

This ain't a rodeo

I can show you something new

Let's skip the club, let's skip the crowd

I wanna take you on a date

I'll hold your hand, I'll hold the door

'Cause that's how I was raised