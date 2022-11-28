Lirik Lagu My Name Is…- Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Name is…- Lullaboy

Hahaha

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, my name is, and I can be a little shy

But that just means it's a different kind of, I do what I like

And I do it right, blame it on my conscience

Clearin' up my mind when I'm going out of focus

Hey, my name is, and I can be a little shy

But that just means it's a different kind of, I do what I like

And I do it right, blame it on my conscience

Clearin' up my mind when I'm going out of focus

I don't sing about the things I don't miss

Nearly on my wrist, oh, I don't do this

I just want somebody who gets me

We could be like peanut butter jelly

I love my mom, yeah, she's actually kinda cool

But I'm not always an angel and she doesn't have a clue

And I always overanalyze the things I wanna do

So I'm pretty indecisive when it comes to picking food (Yeah)

Hey, my name is, and I can be a little shy

But that just means it's a different kind of, I do what I like

And I do it right, blame it on my conscience

Clearin' up my mind when I'm going out of focus

Hey, my name is, and I can be a little shy

But that just means it's a different kind of, I do what I like

And I do it right, blame it on my conscience

Clearin' up my mind when I'm going out of focus

I got nothing more to prove

It's just me, myself and you

No-no-nothing more to prove

It's just me, myself and you

I'm original, uh, I take my name

And I rhyme when I have to

And I like animals, yeah, and if you don't, then

I don't think we'll vibe and I don't need you

Hey, my name is, and I can be a little shy

But that just means it's a different kind of, I do what I like

And I do it right, blame it on my conscience

Clearin' up my mind when I'm going out of focus

Credit