Lirik Lagu My Name Is…- Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Name is…- Lullaboy
Hahaha
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Hey, my name is, and I can be a little shy
But that just means it's a different kind of, I do what I like
And I do it right, blame it on my conscience
Clearin' up my mind when I'm going out of focus
I don't sing about the things I don't miss
Nearly on my wrist, oh, I don't do this
I just want somebody who gets me
We could be like peanut butter jelly
I love my mom, yeah, she's actually kinda cool
But I'm not always an angel and she doesn't have a clue
And I always overanalyze the things I wanna do
So I'm pretty indecisive when it comes to picking food (Yeah)
I got nothing more to prove
It's just me, myself and you
No-no-nothing more to prove
It's just me, myself and you
I'm original, uh, I take my name
And I rhyme when I have to
And I like animals, yeah, and if you don't, then
I don't think we'll vibe and I don't need you
