Lirik Lagu Florida Kilos – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Florida Kilos – Lana Del Rey

White lines, pretty baby, tattoos

Don't know what they mean, they're special, just for you

White lines, baking powder on the stove

Cooking up a dream, turning diamonds into snow

I feel you, pretty baby, feel me

Turn it up hot, loving you is free

I like it down, like it down, way low

But you already know that, you already know

Come on down to Florida, I got somethin' for ya

We could see the kilos or the Keys, baby, oh yeah

Guns in the summertime, chic-a-Cherry Cola lime

Prison isn't nothing to me, if you'll be by my side

Yayo, yayo, yayo

And all the dope fiends

Yayo, yayo, yayo

Strung in my mouth and gold hoops

You like your little baby like you like your drinks, cool

White lines, pretty daddy, go skiing

You snort it like a champ, like the winter we're not in

Come on down to Florida, I got somethin' for ya

We could see the kilos or the Keys, baby, oh yeah

Guns in the summertime, chic-a-Cherry Cola lime

Prison isn't nothing to me, if you'll be by my side

Yayo, yayo, yayo

And all the dope fiends

Yayo, yayo, yayo

We could get high in Miami, ooh-ooh

Dance the night away

People never die in Miami, ooh-ooh

That's what they all say

(You believe me, don't you baby?)