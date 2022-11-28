Lirik Lagu Born to Die – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Born to Die – Lana Del Rey

Why, who me, why?

Feet don't fail me now

Take me to your finish line

Oh my heart it breaks every step that I take

But I'm hoping that the gates, they'll tell me that you're mine

Walking through the city streets

Is it by mistake or design?

I feel so alone on a Friday night

Can you make it feel like home if I tell you you're mine?

It's like I told you, honey

Don't make me sad, don't make me cry

Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough, I don't know why

Keep making me laugh

Let's go get high

The road is long, we carry on

Try to have fun in the meantime

Come take a walk on the wild side

Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane

So choose your last words, this is the last time

'Cause you and I, we were born to die

Lost but now I am found

I can see but once I was blind

I was so confused as a little child

Tried to take what I could get

Scared that I couldn't find

All the answers, honey

Don't make me sad, don't make me cry

Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough, I don't know why

Keep making me laugh

Let's go get high

The road is long, we carry on

Try to have fun in the meantime

Come take a walk on the wild side

Come kiss me hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane

So, choose your last words, this is the last time

'Cause you and I, we were born to die

We were born to die

We were born to die

Come and take a walk on the wild side

Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane

Don't make me sad, don't make me cry

Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough, I don't know why

Keep making me laugh

Let's go get high

The road is long, we carry on

Try to have fun in the meantime