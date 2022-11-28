Lirik Lagu Personal – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Personal – Lullaboy

Times when I have the best days of my life

Oh I think of you

By now I'm sure that you're patiently waiting

For something new (Yeah)

I tried my best but I know

You won't be mine again

And it's hard to

Be what I need to without you

Till I have the courage to tell you

And give all of my secrets away

I'll keep it personal

I was so empty

You saw something in me you tried to change

And maybe if I had the chance

I could prove that I'm not the same

And I tried my best but I know

You won't be mine again

And it's hard to

Be what I need to without you

Till I have the courage to tell you

And give all of my secrets away

I'll keep it personal

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Never change, never change

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And it's hard to

Be what I need to without you

Till I have the courage to tell you

And give all of my secrets away

I'll keep it personal