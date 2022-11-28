Lirik Lagu Personal – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Personal – Lullaboy
Times when I have the best days of my life
Oh I think of you
By now I'm sure that you're patiently waiting
For something new (Yeah)
I tried my best but I know
You won't be mine again
And it's hard to
Be what I need to without you
Till I have the courage to tell you
And give all of my secrets away
I'll keep it personal
I was so empty
You saw something in me you tried to change
And maybe if I had the chance
I could prove that I'm not the same
And I tried my best but I know
You won't be mine again
And it's hard to
Be what I need to without you
Till I have the courage to tell you
And give all of my secrets away
I'll keep it personal
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Never change, never change
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And it's hard to
Be what I need to without you
Till I have the courage to tell you
And give all of my secrets away
I'll keep it personal
