Lirik Lagu Blind – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blind – Lullaboy

Do your worst

Say it's who you are

Call me over

Add one more scar

Still I don't mind

I know you'll change

What would I be if I walked away

I believe

We were meant to be

I'm facing the demons inside of me

You kiss me slow

You tuck me in

I stay home and slip my jacket on again while

You go down by the river

I give you what you're needing

But I'm tired of always bleeding

I watch as you're slipping away

And darling

You know we're meant for each other (Oh)

I'll take my time

You're one of a kind

Or maybe I'm blind

I'll explain

Now I'll face the truth

If there's hope for you

Then there's hope for me too

We circle round

It's just one more game

Maybe I'll try this just one more day and

No that's not what I need

I'll start thinking bout me

No one chooses the person I have to be

I'll try to let you go

I'll run away from you (Oh)

I'll learn how to love and be loved by somebody new while

You go down by the river (Oh, down)

I give you what you're needing

But I'm tired of always bleeding (Tired of always bleeding)

I watch as you're slipping away (Watch as you're slipping away)

And darling

You know we're meant for each other (Oh, for each other)

I'll take my time

You're one of a kind (Oh)

Or maybe I'm blind

You go down by the river (Oh)

I give you what you're needing

But I'm tired of always bleeding (I'm tired)

I watch as you're slipping away (Yeah)

And darling

You know we're meant for each other (Oh, for each other)

I'll take my time

You're one of a kind

Or maybe I'm blind

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy

Album : Chapters of You (2022)