Lirik Lagu Blind – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blind – Lullaboy
Do your worst
Say it's who you are
Call me over
Add one more scar
Still I don't mind
I know you'll change
What would I be if I walked away
I believe
We were meant to be
I'm facing the demons inside of me
You kiss me slow
You tuck me in
I stay home and slip my jacket on again while
You go down by the river
I give you what you're needing
But I'm tired of always bleeding
I watch as you're slipping away
And darling
You know we're meant for each other (Oh)
I'll take my time
You're one of a kind
Or maybe I'm blind
I'll explain
Now I'll face the truth
If there's hope for you
Then there's hope for me too
We circle round
It's just one more game
Maybe I'll try this just one more day and
No that's not what I need
I'll start thinking bout me
No one chooses the person I have to be
I'll try to let you go
I'll run away from you (Oh)
I'll learn how to love and be loved by somebody new while
You go down by the river (Oh, down)
I give you what you're needing
But I'm tired of always bleeding (Tired of always bleeding)
I watch as you're slipping away (Watch as you're slipping away)
And darling
You know we're meant for each other (Oh, for each other)
I'll take my time
You're one of a kind (Oh)
Or maybe I'm blind
You go down by the river (Oh)
I give you what you're needing
But I'm tired of always bleeding (I'm tired)
I watch as you're slipping away (Yeah)
And darling
You know we're meant for each other (Oh, for each other)
I'll take my time
You're one of a kind
Or maybe I'm blind
Credit
Artis : Lullaboy
Album : Chapters of You (2022)
Artikel Pilihan