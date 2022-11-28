Lirik Lagu Gone Too Long – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 November 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lullaboy
Lullaboy /instagram.com/lullaboyxo

Gone Too Long – Lullaboy

And I won't be gone to long
I'm coming back I promise
Wake up I'll be yours
But when I'm away
If you miss me play this song
If this is all that you want
Then I won't be gone too long

I'm the guy that gets attached too fast
You're my lifeline
You're my S.O.S.

One sky keep your eyes on that
My starlight
I know it's you
I know it's you

Baby it's hard to breathe
I know I fall too deep
But 3 a.m. in the morning
Waking me up when you're calling
And I'm crashing into you

And I won't be gone to long
I'm coming back I promise
Wake up I'll be yours
But when I'm away
If you miss me play this song

If this is all that you want
Then I won't be gone too long

Won't be gone
(Won't be gone too long, no won't be gone too long)
Gone too long
Won't be gone
I won't be gone too long
I won't be gone too long

Won't be gone
Gone too long
I won't be gone
Gone too long
Yeah

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
4

Link Streaming Under The Queen's Umbrella Episode 13 Sub Indo: Pangeran Seongnam Berhasil Kelabui Ibu Suri
5

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
6

GBK Tak Boleh Dipakai Piala AFF hingga Konser BLACKPINK, tapi Boleh untuk Acara Relawan Jokowi
7

Prediksi Tunisia vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
8

Prediksi Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Skor Akhir
9

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
10

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Pertama Sabtu, 26 November 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Kenaikan UMP 2023 Ditetapkan, Berikut Daftar Lengkapnya

Kenaikan UMP 2023 Ditetapkan, Berikut Daftar Lengkapnya

28 November 2022, 02:06 WIB

Cilacap Update

Head to Head Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022, Cek 5 Pertandingan dan Pertemuan Terakhir?

Head to Head Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022, Cek 5 Pertandingan dan Pertemuan Terakhir?

28 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

Inilah Daftar 7 Weton yang Akan Diterjang Rezeki Nomplok di Desember 2022, Cek Informasinya Disini

Inilah Daftar 7 Weton yang Akan Diterjang Rezeki Nomplok di Desember 2022, Cek Informasinya Disini

28 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

50 CONTOH Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 11 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

50 CONTOH Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 11 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

28 November 2022, 02:02 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Senin, 28 November 2022, Umumnya Daerah Diguyur Hujan Intensitas Sedang Pada Siang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Senin, 28 November 2022, Umumnya Daerah Diguyur Hujan Intensitas Sedang Pada Siang Hari

28 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming Gratis Spain vs Germany, SEDANG TAYANG: De Panzer Tak Siap Catat Rekor Buruk

Link Live Streaming Gratis Spain vs Germany, SEDANG TAYANG: De Panzer Tak Siap Catat Rekor Buruk

28 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 28 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin 28 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

28 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Gavi Bersama Timnas Kembali Berlaga

Link Live Streaming Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Gavi Bersama Timnas Kembali Berlaga

28 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Cek Link Nonton Piala Dunia Resmi

Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Cek Link Nonton Piala Dunia Resmi

28 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Cilacap Update

PREDIKSI Susunan Pemain Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022, Filip Kostic Absen?

PREDIKSI Susunan Pemain Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022, Filip Kostic Absen?

28 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Sumenep News

YANDEX Live Streaming Spanyol Vs Jerman Bisa Nonton? Ini Link Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia

YANDEX Live Streaming Spanyol Vs Jerman Bisa Nonton? Ini Link Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia

28 November 2022, 01:51 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup E Spanyol vs Jerman, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup E Spanyol vs Jerman, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

28 November 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

17 SMP Terbaik di Kota Sungai Penuh Jambi Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

17 SMP Terbaik di Kota Sungai Penuh Jambi Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:49 WIB

Cilacap Update

20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kepulauan Meranti Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Sekarang?

20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kepulauan Meranti Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Sekarang?

28 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Hari Pasaran dan Wuku

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Hari Pasaran dan Wuku

28 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 Event Kpop di Indonesia Desember 2022, Ada Fan Meeting Ji Chang Wook Hingga Konser Everglow, Harga Tiket?

5 Event Kpop di Indonesia Desember 2022, Ada Fan Meeting Ji Chang Wook Hingga Konser Everglow, Harga Tiket?

28 November 2022, 01:36 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Hijriyah Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Jadwal Ayyamul Bidh

Kalender Hijriyah Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Jadwal Ayyamul Bidh

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Sayang Dilewatkan! Link Live Streaming Spanyol VS Jerman pada pekan kedua di Grup E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sayang Dilewatkan! Link Live Streaming Spanyol VS Jerman pada pekan kedua di Grup E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Lokasi Layanan SIM Keliling Senin 28 November 2022: Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan, Kabupaten Tangerang

Jadwal Lokasi Layanan SIM Keliling Senin 28 November 2022: Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan, Kabupaten Tangerang

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Prakiraan Cuaca Jabodetabek Senin 28 November 2022, Sejumlah Wilayah Cerah Berawan Sampai Malam Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Jabodetabek Senin 28 November 2022, Sejumlah Wilayah Cerah Berawan Sampai Malam Hari

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Indo Bali News

Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Sempurna, Kroasia Menang Besar atas Kanada

Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Sempurna, Kroasia Menang Besar atas Kanada

28 November 2022, 01:28 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kuantan Singingi Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Peringkat Sekolahmu?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kuantan Singingi Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Peringkat Sekolahmu?

28 November 2022, 01:26 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING SCTV Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari ini Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung di HP, Laptop

LIVE STREAMING SCTV Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari ini Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung di HP, Laptop

28 November 2022, 01:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Siak Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Siak Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:23 WIB
x