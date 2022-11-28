Lirik Lagu Gone Too Long – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gone Too Long – Lullaboy

And I won't be gone to long

I'm coming back I promise

Wake up I'll be yours

But when I'm away

If you miss me play this song

If this is all that you want

Then I won't be gone too long

I'm the guy that gets attached too fast

You're my lifeline

You're my S.O.S.

One sky keep your eyes on that

My starlight

I know it's you

I know it's you

Baby it's hard to breathe

I know I fall too deep

But 3 a.m. in the morning

Waking me up when you're calling

And I'm crashing into you

And I won't be gone to long

I'm coming back I promise

Wake up I'll be yours

But when I'm away

If you miss me play this song

If this is all that you want

Then I won't be gone too long

Won't be gone

(Won't be gone too long, no won't be gone too long)

Gone too long

Won't be gone

I won't be gone too long

I won't be gone too long

Won't be gone

Gone too long

I won't be gone

Gone too long

Yeah