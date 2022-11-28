Lirik Lagu Gone Too Long – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gone Too Long – Lullaboy
And I won't be gone to long
I'm coming back I promise
Wake up I'll be yours
But when I'm away
If you miss me play this song
If this is all that you want
Then I won't be gone too long
I'm the guy that gets attached too fast
You're my lifeline
You're my S.O.S.
One sky keep your eyes on that
My starlight
I know it's you
I know it's you
Baby it's hard to breathe
I know I fall too deep
But 3 a.m. in the morning
Waking me up when you're calling
And I'm crashing into you
And I won't be gone to long
I'm coming back I promise
Wake up I'll be yours
But when I'm away
If you miss me play this song
If this is all that you want
Then I won't be gone too long
Won't be gone
(Won't be gone too long, no won't be gone too long)
Gone too long
Won't be gone
I won't be gone too long
I won't be gone too long
Won't be gone
Gone too long
I won't be gone
Gone too long
Yeah
