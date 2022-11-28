Lirik Lagu Mr. Lonely – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mr. Lonely – Lullaboy
Oh, lonely, oh, lonely
Lonely, they call me Mr. Lonely
That I can't find nobody to love
And the stars never shine so bright
For the star of a day in the life of Mr. Sorry
I made it all about me
If I could do it over again
I would start by imagining the friends that I want
And I'd care for their hearts (ah, ah)
I'm over overthinking
I'm done with being done
I wanna do this different
I wanna find someone
I'm tired of feeling feelings
But I'm not the only one
And if I could do this different
Maybe I'd find someone
It's 5 a.m.
I'm wide awake
I'm waiting for
My next mistake
But something tells me
That this could be the last time
Goodbye Mr. Worry
I'm doing this right (ah, ah)
I'm over overthinking
I'm done with being done
I wanna do this different
I wanna find someone
