Lirik Lagu Mr. Lonely – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mr. Lonely – Lullaboy

Oh, lonely, oh, lonely

Lonely, they call me Mr. Lonely

That I can't find nobody to love

And the stars never shine so bright

For the star of a day in the life of Mr. Sorry

I made it all about me

If I could do it over again

I would start by imagining the friends that I want

And I'd care for their hearts (ah, ah)

I'm over overthinking

I'm done with being done

I wanna do this different

I wanna find someone

I'm tired of feeling feelings

But I'm not the only one

And if I could do this different

Maybe I'd find someone

It's 5 a.m.

I'm wide awake

I'm waiting for

My next mistake

But something tells me

That this could be the last time

Goodbye Mr. Worry

I'm doing this right (ah, ah)

I'm over overthinking

I'm done with being done

I wanna do this different

I wanna find someone