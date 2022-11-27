Lirik Lagu Sneaky Link SheMix - Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sneaky Link SheMix - Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key
Boy, you just my sneaky link
So don't keep texting me
I'm not your b****, stop checking me
You come last when he next to me
His special b****, no recipe
Like Salt Bae, open sesame
You calling while he s**ting me
I'm such a fr***
He cum fast when I say link
Got him saved as Uber Eats
What’s the plan? I say Plan B
You can't take me out the streets
I’m fat mun nu a mami (Yeah)
Ain't no bun, you just my link
I got body and good brain
He my break when my heart break
I step on b****es' necks
Then go ride they ni*** chest
He gon' shoot 'cause I'm the best
I ghost him 'cause he a guest
Save me last 'cause I'm the best
Before he eat, I say, "God bless"
He be heartin' all my s***, but he could never picture this
Boy you just my sneaky link
Boy you just my sneaky link
You trying to be my man
You already know key can’t f*** fans
You already know key f***ed your friends
You already know key can’t pretend, yeah
Play a ni*** like a band
Cut a ni*** off same day bought a benz
Cut a ni*** off same day rebrand
Ion want to talk if a ni*** ain’t paying
b****, I got that crack if he it from the back
He gone get attached like a track
Eat me from the back, pu*** fat like a cat
pu*** on his face, my s*** act like a tat
That b**** had to pack ’cause he act like a rat
b****, you can’t be my sneaky link
What the f*** you think, ni***
What the f*** you thought
I’m a f***ing boss you
b****, you got to pay the cost
Eat my pu*** off
Ain’t my fault that b**** exhausted
‘Cause her ni*** lost it
Boy you just my sneaky link
Boy you just my sneaky link
Credit
Artis: Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key
Album: Sneaky Link (REMIXES)
Penulis lagu: Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key
Rilis: 4 Februari 2022
Genre: Hip-Hop dan Rap
