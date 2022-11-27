Lirik Lagu Sneaky Link SheMix - Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sneaky Link SheMix - Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key

Boy, you just my sneaky link

So don't keep texting me

I'm not your b****, stop checking me

You come last when he next to me

His special b****, no recipe

Like Salt Bae, open sesame

You calling while he s**ting me

I'm such a fr***

He cum fast when I say link

Got him saved as Uber Eats

What’s the plan? I say Plan B

You can't take me out the streets

I’m fat mun nu a mami (Yeah)

Ain't no bun, you just my link

I got body and good brain

He my break when my heart break

I step on b****es' necks

Then go ride they ni*** chest

He gon' shoot 'cause I'm the best

I ghost him 'cause he a guest

Save me last 'cause I'm the best

Before he eat, I say, "God bless"

He be heartin' all my s***, but he could never picture this

Boy you just my sneaky link

Boy you just my sneaky link

You trying to be my man

You already know key can’t f*** fans

You already know key f***ed your friends

You already know key can’t pretend, yeah

Play a ni*** like a band

Cut a ni*** off same day bought a benz

Cut a ni*** off same day rebrand

Ion want to talk if a ni*** ain’t paying

b****, I got that crack if he it from the back

He gone get attached like a track

Eat me from the back, pu*** fat like a cat

pu*** on his face, my s*** act like a tat

That b**** had to pack ’cause he act like a rat

b****, you can’t be my sneaky link

What the f*** you think, ni***

What the f*** you thought

I’m a f***ing boss you

b****, you got to pay the cost

Eat my pu*** off

Ain’t my fault that b**** exhausted

‘Cause her ni*** lost it

Boy you just my sneaky link

Boy you just my sneaky link

Credit

Artis: Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key

Album: Sneaky Link (REMIXES)

Penulis lagu: Kayla Nicole dan Queen Key

Rilis: 4 Februari 2022

Genre: Hip-Hop dan Rap