Lirik Lagu Paralyzed - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paralyzed - NF

When did I become so numb?

When did I lose myself?

All the words that leave my tongue

Feel like they came from someone else

I'm paralyzed

Where are my feelings?

I no longer feel things

I know I should

I'm paralyzed

Where is the real me?

I'm lost and it kills me - inside

I'm paralyzed

When did I become so cold?

When did I become ashamed? (ooh)

Where's the person that I know?

They must have left

They must have left

With all my faith

I'm paralyzed

Where are my feelings?

I no longer feel things

I know I should

I'm paralyzed

Where is the real me?

I'm lost and it kills me - inside

I'm paralyzed

I'm paralyzed

I'm scared to live but I'm scared to die

And if life is pain then I buried mine a long time ago

But it's still alive

And it's taking over me - where am I?

I wanna feel something, I'm numb inside

But I feel nothing, I wonder why

I'm on the race of life and time passes by

Look

I sit back and I watch it, hands in my pockets

Waves come crashing over me but I just watch 'em

I just watch 'em

I'm under water but I feel like I'm on top of it

I'm at the bottom and I don't know what the problem is

I'm in a box

But I'm the one who locked me in

Suffocating and I'm running out of oxygen

I'm paralyzed

Where are my feelings?

I no longer feel things

I know I should

I'm paralyzed

Where is the real me?

I'm lost and it kills me - inside

I'm paralyzed (Yeah, I'm just so paralyzed)

Where are my feelings? (Yeah, I'm just so paralyzed)

I no longer feel things (I have no feelings)

I know I should (Oh. How come I'm not moving? Why aren't I moving? Ay yeah)

I'm paralyzed

Where is the real me? (Where is the real me? Where is the real me?)

I'm lost and it kills me - inside (I'm paralyzed, I'm paralyzed)

I'm paralyzed (I'm paralyzed)

