Lirik Lagu Paralyzed - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 November 2022, 00:45 WIB
Music video "Paralyzed" milik NF.
Music video "Paralyzed" milik NF. /

Paralyzed - NF

When did I become so numb?
When did I lose myself?
All the words that leave my tongue
Feel like they came from someone else

I'm paralyzed
Where are my feelings?
I no longer feel things
I know I should
I'm paralyzed
Where is the real me?
I'm lost and it kills me - inside
I'm paralyzed

When did I become so cold?
When did I become ashamed? (ooh)
Where's the person that I know?
They must have left
They must have left
With all my faith

I'm paralyzed
Where are my feelings?
I no longer feel things
I know I should
I'm paralyzed
Where is the real me?
I'm lost and it kills me - inside
I'm paralyzed

I'm paralyzed
I'm scared to live but I'm scared to die
And if life is pain then I buried mine a long time ago
But it's still alive
And it's taking over me - where am I?
I wanna feel something, I'm numb inside
But I feel nothing, I wonder why
I'm on the race of life and time passes by
Look
I sit back and I watch it, hands in my pockets
Waves come crashing over me but I just watch 'em
I just watch 'em
I'm under water but I feel like I'm on top of it
I'm at the bottom and I don't know what the problem is
I'm in a box
But I'm the one who locked me in
Suffocating and I'm running out of oxygen

I'm paralyzed
Where are my feelings?
I no longer feel things
I know I should
I'm paralyzed
Where is the real me?
I'm lost and it kills me - inside
I'm paralyzed (Yeah, I'm just so paralyzed)

Where are my feelings? (Yeah, I'm just so paralyzed)
I no longer feel things (I have no feelings)
I know I should (Oh. How come I'm not moving? Why aren't I moving? Ay yeah)
I'm paralyzed
Where is the real me? (Where is the real me? Where is the real me?)
I'm lost and it kills me - inside (I'm paralyzed, I'm paralyzed)
I'm paralyzed (I'm paralyzed)

Credit

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

