Lirik Lagu Everlasting – Albert Posis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everlasting – Albert Posis

I like the vision of us, but something more

'Cause being just friends ain't enough

Girl we've been texting too much late at night

And I just got a confession

To tell you how I feel then I don't

(Wanna be right) 'Cause it's killing me to set all these

(Emotions aside) We don't have to hide this no more

I don't know why it's so hard to tell you

The feelings inside come sooner or later

And honestly I'm not afraid to say what we could be

That, that's why I'm asking to be my everlasting love

I've been really taking my time (anticipating)

Your reply's been weighing on my mind (got me contemplating)

If I tell you, you might shut me down

But if I don't, you may not come around

We could be so special onto the next level

I don't know why it's so hard to tell you

The feelings inside come sooner or later

And honestly I'm not afraid to say what we could be

That, that's why I'm asking to be my everlasting love

I don't know why it's so hard to tell you

The feelings inside come sooner or later

And honestly I'm not afraid to say what we could be

That, that's why I'm asking to be my everlasting love

I don't know why it's so hard to tell you

The feelings inside come sooner or later

And honestly I'm not afraid to say what we could be

That, that's why I'm asking to be my everlasting love

Credit

Artis: Albert Posis

Album: Everlasting

Rilis: 2019

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Jesse Barrera, Albert Posis