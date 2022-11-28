Lirik Lagu Only in My Dreams – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

No one seems to care when I'll be home
No overreactions when I'm sick anymore
When it's time to sleep
No one's asking me
What I'd like to eat, hmm
If I had the chance to say it once
I'm sorry for not calling you
Would you forgive me?
Tell me you love me?
Say I'm your baby?
But only in my dreams
What should I be doing
With all this space I asked for?
I want to hear you laugh
But now I'm friendly with the pastor
At night, I pray for you
Like you asked me to
So I follow through
If I had the chance to say it once
I'm sorry for not calling you
Would you forgive me?
Tell me you love me?
Say I'm your baby?
But only in my dreams
I could lose everything I have in this world
I could die, but know that I'm still yours
I'd give my days to take your place
'Cause I know that you'd be doing the same
If I had the chance to say it once
I'm sorry for not calling you
Would you forgive me?
Tell me you love me?
'Cause I'm still your baby
But only
If you forgive me
Tell me you love me
I'd be happy
But only in my dreams
