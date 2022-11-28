Lirik Lagu Only in My Dreams – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only in My Dreams – Lullaboy

No one seems to care when I'll be home

No overreactions when I'm sick anymore

When it's time to sleep

No one's asking me

What I'd like to eat, hmm

If I had the chance to say it once

I'm sorry for not calling you

Would you forgive me?

Tell me you love me?

Say I'm your baby?

But only in my dreams

What should I be doing

With all this space I asked for?

I want to hear you laugh

But now I'm friendly with the pastor

At night, I pray for you

Like you asked me to

So I follow through

If I had the chance to say it once

I'm sorry for not calling you

Would you forgive me?

Tell me you love me?

Say I'm your baby?

But only in my dreams

I could lose everything I have in this world

I could die, but know that I'm still yours

I'd give my days to take your place

'Cause I know that you'd be doing the same

If I had the chance to say it once

I'm sorry for not calling you

Would you forgive me?

Tell me you love me?

'Cause I'm still your baby

But only

If you forgive me

Tell me you love me

I'd be happy

But only in my dreams

