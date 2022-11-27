Lirik Lagu I Believe - Kamrad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Believe - Kamrad
Blow my mind, blow my mind
Blow my mind now
Take me high, take me high
Spin me right round
Don't know why, don't know why
It's burning me out
I won't get it right, stay at home all night
Out of sight, out of sight
I'm hidin' right now
You're dynamite, dynamite
Yeah, I got no doubt
Way too tight, way too tight
I need a time-out
I can't get it right, stay at home all night
Yet I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
That someone in my bed is not enough
And I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
It's only in my head, yeah
Yes, I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
That someone in my bed is not enough
And I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
It's only in my head, yeah
Blow my mind, blow my mind
Blow my mind now
Every night, every night
I'm on my way down
You're so high, you're so high
My feet on the ground
I can't get it right, all alone tonight
It's been too long, I'm out of time
I'll leave you high and dry
It feels so wrong, you felt so right
Fell out of love tonight
Yet I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
It's only in my head, yeah
Yes, I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
That someone in my bed is not enough
And I believe
I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love
And I believe
It's only in my head, yeah
Ba da dum, da
Ba da dum, ba da dum
Ba da dum, da
Ba da dum, ba da dum
Ba da dum, da
Ba da dum, ba da dum
Ba da dum, da
Ba da dum, ba da dum
