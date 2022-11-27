Lirik Lagu I Believe - Kamrad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Believe - Kamrad

Blow my mind, blow my mind

Blow my mind now

Take me high, take me high

Spin me right round

Don't know why, don't know why

It's burning me out

I won't get it right, stay at home all night

Out of sight, out of sight

I'm hidin' right now

You're dynamite, dynamite

Yeah, I got no doubt

Way too tight, way too tight

I need a time-out

I can't get it right, stay at home all night

Yet I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

That someone in my bed is not enough

And I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

It's only in my head, yeah

Yes, I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

That someone in my bed is not enough

And I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

It's only in my head, yeah

Blow my mind, blow my mind

Blow my mind now

Every night, every night

I'm on my way down

You're so high, you're so high

My feet on the ground

I can't get it right, all alone tonight

It's been too long, I'm out of time

I'll leave you high and dry

It feels so wrong, you felt so right

Fell out of love tonight

Yet I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

It's only in my head, yeah

Yes, I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

That someone in my bed is not enough

And I believe

I'd rather fall asleep than fall in love

And I believe

It's only in my head, yeah

Ba da dum, da

Ba da dum, ba da dum

Ba da dum, da

Ba da dum, ba da dum

Ba da dum, da

Ba da dum, ba da dum

Ba da dum, da

Ba da dum, ba da dum