Lirik Lagu Time - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Time - NF

Even if we both break down tonight

And you say you hate me

And we go to bed angry

I know everything will be alright

I'll be here waiting

I promise I'm changing

I just need

A little time to show you I'm worth it

I know that I can be a difficult person

I'm a stress case

Drive you up the wall when I'm workin'

Actually, I'm probably worse when I'm not

You don't deserve it

Make you nervous 'cause you know I'ma break soon

Every time I do, I say somethin' that hurts you

Actin' like I'm gone but we both in the same room

I don't like to be wrong, which I know you relate to

And I know I make you feel

Like you're at the end of your road

That's when I look at you and tell you I'd be better alone

That's just the pride talkin', isn't it?

'Cause both of us know

I'm the definition of "wreck" if you look into my soul

Comes out the most when I feel I'm in a vulnerable place

Made a lot of mistakes I wish I knew how to erase

When I'm afraid, might get distant and I push you away

But no matter the case, I'ma do whatever it takes

Even if

Time (Oh)

I-I need time (Oh, oh)

I just need time (Oh)

I-I need time (Oh)

Time (Oh), time (Oh)

Yeah, way before I bought you the ring

We were fighting back and forth

Like you were wearin' the thing

Two passionate people not afraid to say what they think

Lead to passionate conversation when it's hard to agree

You know me well

Sittin' on the edge of my seat

Lookin' at life, overanalyzin' everything

Always depressed, tryna find a better version of me

Searching for somethin' I know's probably right in front of my feet

Stubborn as me? Maybe not, but you're close to it

Got a lot of issues, I'm tryna work through 'em

Going to therapy for you's somethin' that's worth doin'

When I know you been there for me

Through all of my worst moments

And I know it hurts knowing that I carry this weight on my chest

Making it difficult for me to open up and connect

Lot of regrets, I apologize for all of the stress

That's not what I meant to do

You know I love you to death

Even if

Time (Oh)

