Lirik Lagu Time - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Music video "Time" milik NF.
Music video "Time" milik NF. /

Time - NF 

Even if we both break down tonight
And you say you hate me
And we go to bed angry
I know everything will be alright
I'll be here waiting
I promise I'm changing
I just need

A little time to show you I'm worth it
I know that I can be a difficult person
I'm a stress case
Drive you up the wall when I'm workin'
Actually, I'm probably worse when I'm not
You don't deserve it
Make you nervous 'cause you know I'ma break soon
Every time I do, I say somethin' that hurts you
Actin' like I'm gone but we both in the same room
I don't like to be wrong, which I know you relate to
And I know I make you feel
Like you're at the end of your road
That's when I look at you and tell you I'd be better alone
That's just the pride talkin', isn't it?
'Cause both of us know
I'm the definition of "wreck" if you look into my soul
Comes out the most when I feel I'm in a vulnerable place
Made a lot of mistakes I wish I knew how to erase
When I'm afraid, might get distant and I push you away
But no matter the case, I'ma do whatever it takes
Even if

Even if we both break down tonight
And you say you hate me
And we go to bed angry
I know everything will be alright
I'll be here waiting
I promise I'm changing
I just need

Time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh, oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh)
Time (Oh), time (Oh)

Yeah, way before I bought you the ring
We were fighting back and forth
Like you were wearin' the thing
Two passionate people not afraid to say what they think
Lead to passionate conversation when it's hard to agree
You know me well
Sittin' on the edge of my seat
Lookin' at life, overanalyzin' everything
Always depressed, tryna find a better version of me
Searching for somethin' I know's probably right in front of my feet
Stubborn as me? Maybe not, but you're close to it
Got a lot of issues, I'm tryna work through 'em
Going to therapy for you's somethin' that's worth doin'
When I know you been there for me
Through all of my worst moments
And I know it hurts knowing that I carry this weight on my chest
Making it difficult for me to open up and connect
Lot of regrets, I apologize for all of the stress
That's not what I meant to do
You know I love you to death
Even if

Even if we both break down tonight
And you say you hate me
And we go to bed angry
I know everything will be alright
I'll be here waiting
I promise I'm changing
I just need

Time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh, oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh)
Time (Oh), time (Oh)

I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh, oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh)
Time (Oh), time (Oh)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Terpopuler

1

27 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 TERBARU, Cocok untuk Foto Profil WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook
2

13 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Instagram, Facebook, dan Twitter
3

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Uruguay vs Korea Selatan, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
4

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WhatsApp, Facebook hingga TikTok
5

Aturan Resmi Berubah, Atribut LGBT Boleh Masuk Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar
6

15 Twibbon untuk Rayakan Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Desain Bingkai Cocok Dibagikan ke Media Sosial
7

15 Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Bingkai Foto Profil Media Sosial Gratis yang Cantik dan Elegan
8

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup H Uruguay vs Korea Selatan, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
9

Ridwan Kamil Lirik Hotel dan Villa di Cianjur Jadi Pengungsian: Mudah-mudahan Gratis, Kalau Bayar Bisa Dinego
10

20 Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022 dengan Desain Cantik dan Elegan, Cocok untuk Profil Media Sosial

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Primbon Jawa Mencatat, Watak Orang Kelahiran Kamis Kliwon Cenderung Terlalu Heboh di Angan-Angan

Primbon Jawa Mencatat, Watak Orang Kelahiran Kamis Kliwon Cenderung Terlalu Heboh di Angan-Angan

27 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Kendalku

SCORE 808 LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 27 Nov, Akses Resmi Vidio.com Saja

SCORE 808 LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 27 Nov, Akses Resmi Vidio.com Saja

27 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Minggu 27 November 2022: Nonton Grand Final Koplo Superstar, Mega Bollywood Baaghi

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Minggu 27 November 2022: Nonton Grand Final Koplo Superstar, Mega Bollywood Baaghi

27 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Zona Priangan

Demo Terjadi di Xinjiang dan Beijing setelah Terjadinya Kebakaran yang Mematikan

Demo Terjadi di Xinjiang dan Beijing setelah Terjadinya Kebakaran yang Mematikan

27 November 2022, 01:09 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Yandex Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022 dan Cara Nonton Yandex Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

LIVE STREAMING Yandex Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022 dan Cara Nonton Yandex Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

27 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sedang Terjadi! Inilah 5 Kiamat Kubro Menuju Titik Akhir Dunia, Syekh Ali Jaber Beri Penjelasan

Sedang Terjadi! Inilah 5 Kiamat Kubro Menuju Titik Akhir Dunia, Syekh Ali Jaber Beri Penjelasan

27 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

LATIHAN Soal UAS Biologi Kelas 10 Semester 1 Tahun 2022 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawabannya

LATIHAN Soal UAS Biologi Kelas 10 Semester 1 Tahun 2022 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawabannya

27 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Makanan Paling Disukai Makhluk Halus Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar, Salah Satunya Asap Rokok

Inilah Makanan Paling Disukai Makhluk Halus Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar, Salah Satunya Asap Rokok

27 November 2022, 01:01 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Ada Kabar Baik, PT Mowilex Indonesia Membuka Lowongan Kerja, Simak Persyaratannya

Ada Kabar Baik, PT Mowilex Indonesia Membuka Lowongan Kerja, Simak Persyaratannya

27 November 2022, 01:01 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jangan Lupa! Link Live Streaming Argentina VS Meksiko di Pekan kedua Grup C FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Jangan Lupa! Link Live Streaming Argentina VS Meksiko di Pekan kedua Grup C FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

27 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Meksiko: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Meksiko: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

27 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Prakiraan Cuaca Jabodetabek Minggu 27 November 2022, Hujan Lebat Disertai Petir Mengguyur Tangerang Siang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Jabodetabek Minggu 27 November 2022, Hujan Lebat Disertai Petir Mengguyur Tangerang Siang Hari

27 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Kendalku

JADWAL Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Minggu 27 November 2022, Laga Argentina vs Meksiko, Jepang vs Kosta Rika

JADWAL Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Minggu 27 November 2022, Laga Argentina vs Meksiko, Jepang vs Kosta Rika

27 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, Nobar TV Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini Diburu, Link Resmi Vidio

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, Nobar TV Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini Diburu, Link Resmi Vidio

27 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jika Hewan Aneh ini Muncul, Maka Kiamat Kubro Terjadi, Ini Penjelasan Gus Baha

Jika Hewan Aneh ini Muncul, Maka Kiamat Kubro Terjadi, Ini Penjelasan Gus Baha

27 November 2022, 00:57 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Tanda Seseorang Akan Kaya Mendadak Menurut Primbon Jawa, Nomor 3 Sangat Penting

Inilah 5 Tanda Seseorang Akan Kaya Mendadak Menurut Primbon Jawa, Nomor 3 Sangat Penting

27 November 2022, 00:54 WIB

Bandung Raya

Alvarez dan Martinez Tampil Sebagai Starter Pertandingan Piala Dunia Argentina vs Meksiko

Alvarez dan Martinez Tampil Sebagai Starter Pertandingan Piala Dunia Argentina vs Meksiko

27 November 2022, 00:53 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Minggu 27 November 2022: Friendly Match Persikabo vs Persib, Top 4 D Academy 5

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Minggu 27 November 2022: Friendly Match Persikabo vs Persib, Top 4 D Academy 5

27 November 2022, 00:53 WIB

Indo Bali News

Live Streaming Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

Live Streaming Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

27 November 2022, 00:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pemilik Golongan Darah ini Akan Jadi Bos Besar Tahun 2023, Mereka Pilihan Eyang Semar Kata Primbon Jawa

Pemilik Golongan Darah ini Akan Jadi Bos Besar Tahun 2023, Mereka Pilihan Eyang Semar Kata Primbon Jawa

27 November 2022, 00:51 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Jadi Korban Kekerasan, Laporkan Via Aplikasi Mela Lapor, Korban akan Mendapat Pendampingan dan Bantuan Hukum

Jadi Korban Kekerasan, Laporkan Via Aplikasi Mela Lapor, Korban akan Mendapat Pendampingan dan Bantuan Hukum

27 November 2022, 00:51 WIB

Portal Sulut

3 Tanda Dajjal Akan Keluar Sudah Terlihat di Palestina Kata Ustadz Zulkifli, Nomor 2 Tidak Diduga

3 Tanda Dajjal Akan Keluar Sudah Terlihat di Palestina Kata Ustadz Zulkifli, Nomor 2 Tidak Diduga

27 November 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pemilik Tanggal Lahir ini Akan Jatuh Sakit di Bulan Desember Kata Primbon Jawa, Semoga Bukan Kamu

Pemilik Tanggal Lahir ini Akan Jatuh Sakit di Bulan Desember Kata Primbon Jawa, Semoga Bukan Kamu

27 November 2022, 00:42 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Nias 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Perkiraan dan Jumlah Besarannya!

UMK Nias 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Perkiraan dan Jumlah Besarannya!

27 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Weton Ini Akan Terima Uang Kaget di Bulan Desember 2022 Menurut Primbon Jawa

5 Weton Ini Akan Terima Uang Kaget di Bulan Desember 2022 Menurut Primbon Jawa

27 November 2022, 00:38 WIB
x