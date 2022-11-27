Lirik Lagu Time - NF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Even if we both break down tonight
And you say you hate me
And we go to bed angry
I know everything will be alright
I'll be here waiting
I promise I'm changing
I just need
A little time to show you I'm worth it
I know that I can be a difficult person
I'm a stress case
Drive you up the wall when I'm workin'
Actually, I'm probably worse when I'm not
You don't deserve it
Make you nervous 'cause you know I'ma break soon
Every time I do, I say somethin' that hurts you
Actin' like I'm gone but we both in the same room
I don't like to be wrong, which I know you relate to
And I know I make you feel
Like you're at the end of your road
That's when I look at you and tell you I'd be better alone
That's just the pride talkin', isn't it?
'Cause both of us know
I'm the definition of "wreck" if you look into my soul
Comes out the most when I feel I'm in a vulnerable place
Made a lot of mistakes I wish I knew how to erase
When I'm afraid, might get distant and I push you away
But no matter the case, I'ma do whatever it takes
Even if
Even if we both break down tonight
And you say you hate me
And we go to bed angry
I know everything will be alright
I'll be here waiting
I promise I'm changing
I just need
Time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh, oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh)
Time (Oh), time (Oh)
Yeah, way before I bought you the ring
We were fighting back and forth
Like you were wearin' the thing
Two passionate people not afraid to say what they think
Lead to passionate conversation when it's hard to agree
You know me well
Sittin' on the edge of my seat
Lookin' at life, overanalyzin' everything
Always depressed, tryna find a better version of me
Searching for somethin' I know's probably right in front of my feet
Stubborn as me? Maybe not, but you're close to it
Got a lot of issues, I'm tryna work through 'em
Going to therapy for you's somethin' that's worth doin'
When I know you been there for me
Through all of my worst moments
And I know it hurts knowing that I carry this weight on my chest
Making it difficult for me to open up and connect
Lot of regrets, I apologize for all of the stress
That's not what I meant to do
You know I love you to death
Even if
Even if we both break down tonight
And you say you hate me
And we go to bed angry
I know everything will be alright
I'll be here waiting
I promise I'm changing
I just need
Time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh, oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh)
Time (Oh), time (Oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh, oh)
I just need time (Oh)
I-I need time (Oh)
Time (Oh), time (Oh)
