Lirik Lagu Aphrodite - RINI dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're that goddess
Aphrodite
Well known for her love and beauty
You took me and you bathe me in
Your waters, your fountain
Left me yearning for more, for more
And I can't take it anymore
If I can have this dance tonight
I promise that you won't forget
I've been searching all my life
For something that I won't regret
Could it be that you're the one I'm looking for?
Aha
Let me tell you one thing for sure
You're the only one I want more of
'Cause every time you strip away my pride
Humble me down to my knees
You're exactly what I need, you're exactly
If I can have this dance tonight
I promise that you won't forget
I've been searching all my life
For something that I won't regret
Could it be that you're the one I'm looking for?
Aha
Why won't you take me away?
Bring me to your sacred place
Won't you ooh
If I can have this dance tonight
I promise that you won't forget
I've been searching all my life
For something that I won't regret
Could it be that you're the one I'm looking for?
Aha
Credit
Artis: RINI
Album: After the Sun
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: Justerini Sandoval dan Aldwin Cajili
Fakta di Baliknya
Artikel Pilihan