Lirik Lagu Aphrodite - RINI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aphrodite - RINI

You're that goddess

Aphrodite

Well known for her love and beauty

You took me and you bathe me in

Your waters, your fountain

Left me yearning for more, for more

And I can't take it anymore

If I can have this dance tonight

I promise that you won't forget

I've been searching all my life

For something that I won't regret

Could it be that you're the one I'm looking for?

Aha

Let me tell you one thing for sure

You're the only one I want more of

'Cause every time you strip away my pride

Humble me down to my knees

You're exactly what I need, you're exactly

If I can have this dance tonight

I promise that you won't forget

I've been searching all my life

For something that I won't regret

Could it be that you're the one I'm looking for?

Aha

Why won't you take me away?

Bring me to your sacred place

Won't you ooh

If I can have this dance tonight

I promise that you won't forget

I've been searching all my life

For something that I won't regret

Could it be that you're the one I'm looking for?

Aha

Credit

Artis: RINI

Album: After the Sun

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Justerini Sandoval dan Aldwin Cajili

Fakta di Baliknya