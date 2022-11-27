Lirik Lagu Cry No More - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cry No More - The Outlaws
Well, it seems everything's pretty much of a cryin' shame
But it won't be when we're alone together again
Singin' about my loneliness
Ain't exactly sheddin' tears, I guess
But it's a d*** good start when you're standing apart like us
Well, it takes a lot of tryin', Lord
It takes a lot of cryin' alone
And when you had a little hurtin'
And you're glad to know you're certain to be home
Take a little taste of loneliness
Take a lot of lovin', then I guess
It makes it hard sometimes
When your love is just some dimes in a phone
Well, it's gonna be a long, long time
'Til I see you again
And I'm not real sure I can even wait until then
'Cause if I wait too long I will know what these tears are for
And I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more
Someday you'll see me satisfied
Instead of being sad that I've gone
Lord, those days would not be hurryin'
And so you sit home worryin' all alone
Dreamin' of how things are gonna be
Passes along the time 'til we
Are gonna stand together, hand-in-hand
To weather the storm
Well, it's gonna be a long, long time
'Til I see you again
And I'm not real sure I can even wait until then, no
'Cause if I wait too long I will know what these tears are for
And I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more
Someday you'll see me satisfied
Instead of being sad that I've gone
Lord, those days would not be hurryin'
And so you sit home worryin' all alone
Dreamin' of how things are gonna be
Passes along the time 'til we
Are gonna stand together, hand-in-hand
To weather the storm
Well, it's gonna be a long, long time 'til I see you again
And I'm not real sure I can even wait until then, no, no
'Cause if I wait too long I will know what these tears are for
And I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more (oh no)
No, I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more (oh no, no)
Well, I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye-ah-ah
Cry, ah-ah-aye no more
