Lirik Lagu Cry No More - The Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Well, it seems everything's pretty much of a cryin' shame

But it won't be when we're alone together again

Singin' about my loneliness

Ain't exactly sheddin' tears, I guess

But it's a d*** good start when you're standing apart like us

Well, it takes a lot of tryin', Lord

It takes a lot of cryin' alone

And when you had a little hurtin'

And you're glad to know you're certain to be home

Take a little taste of loneliness

Take a lot of lovin', then I guess

It makes it hard sometimes

When your love is just some dimes in a phone

Well, it's gonna be a long, long time

'Til I see you again

And I'm not real sure I can even wait until then

'Cause if I wait too long I will know what these tears are for

And I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more

Someday you'll see me satisfied

Instead of being sad that I've gone

Lord, those days would not be hurryin'

And so you sit home worryin' all alone

Dreamin' of how things are gonna be

Passes along the time 'til we

Are gonna stand together, hand-in-hand

To weather the storm

Well, it's gonna be a long, long time

'Til I see you again

And I'm not real sure I can even wait until then, no

'Cause if I wait too long I will know what these tears are for

And I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more

Someday you'll see me satisfied

Instead of being sad that I've gone

Lord, those days would not be hurryin'

And so you sit home worryin' all alone

Dreamin' of how things are gonna be

Passes along the time 'til we

Are gonna stand together, hand-in-hand

To weather the storm

Well, it's gonna be a long, long time 'til I see you again

And I'm not real sure I can even wait until then, no, no

'Cause if I wait too long I will know what these tears are for

And I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more (oh no)

No, I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye no more (oh no, no)

Well, I won't be able to cry, ah-ah-aye-ah-ah

Cry, ah-ah-aye no more

