Lirik Lagu Can't Kick Up The Roots - Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Kick Up The Roots - Neck Deep

[Verse 1:]

The golden groves are lined with affluence and roses,

But the bagheads down by Central Station are closer to where home is.

It can be grim and send you West from time to time,

Yeah, this place is such a shipwreck,

But this shipwreck, it is mine.

[Hook:]

Day by day we grew to love this place,

And where I make my grave, my anchor lays.

[Chorus:]

I've been wasting away,

But in a town with no way out, there's not much else to do anyway,

If you're looking for a place to decay,

Then there will always be a place in my town called revelry.

[Verse 2:]

I've seen a punch or two,

Narrowly escaped a few,

And if you can get the day off, I could show you a view.

I remember the football games,

The first time that I got laid,

And the time J broke his finger drinking by the lake.

[Hook:]

Day by day we grew to love this place,

And where I make my grave is where my anchor lays.

The sound of my youth echoes out through these empty streets,

I guess I can't kick up the roots;

It's home, and that's the truth.

[Chorus:]

I've been wasting away,

But in a town with no way out, there's not much else to do anyway,

If you're looking for a place to decay,

Then there will always be a place in my town called revelry.

[Bridge x2:]

We know what it's like to be put down

So fuck you to the world, and stand your ground.

We know how to turn it inside out and get a little bit rowdy.

[Chorus:]

I've been wasting away,

But in a town with no way out, there's not much else to do anyway,

If you're looking for a place to decay,

Then there will always be a place in my town called revelry.