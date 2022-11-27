Lirik Lagu Back To Me - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Back To Me - Lindsay Lohan
I used to blame me when shit got crazy (hey-yay)
I can't think too much about what they say (yeah, yeah)
And now these Sundays got me feeling like Mondays (hey-yay)
I know I drink too much but it's okay
My life is full of ripped up pages
I've been weak, contagious
But I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me
Oh, but I know that everything changes
Hard things turn to basics
Now I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me
To me, yeah
To me, yeah
To me, yeah
To me, yeah
now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)
When life gets harder and the mind gets darker (hey-yay)
Remind myself, "Never too late" (yeah, yeah)
'Cause I know that I got in too deep
And I know that I wanted to leave (hey-yay)
So easily we just walk away
My life is full of ripped up pages
I've been weak, contagious
But I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me
Oh, but I know that everything changes
Hard things turn to basics
Now I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me
To me, yeah
To me, yeah
To me, yeah
To me, yeah
now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me
(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)
I'ma do it right and let it go
Everything I can't control
Should've done it long ago
Crawling back to
I'ma do it right and let it go
Everything I can't control
Should've done it long ago
