Lirik Lagu Back To Me - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Back To Me - Lindsay Lohan

I used to blame me when shit got crazy (hey-yay)

I can't think too much about what they say (yeah, yeah)

And now these Sundays got me feeling like Mondays (hey-yay)

I know I drink too much but it's okay

My life is full of ripped up pages

I've been weak, contagious

But I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me

Oh, but I know that everything changes

Hard things turn to basics

Now I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me

To me, yeah

To me, yeah

To me, yeah

To me, yeah

now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)

When life gets harder and the mind gets darker (hey-yay)

Remind myself, "Never too late" (yeah, yeah)

'Cause I know that I got in too deep

And I know that I wanted to leave (hey-yay)

So easily we just walk away

My life is full of ripped up pages

I've been weak, contagious

But I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me

Oh, but I know that everything changes

Hard things turn to basics

Now I'm comin' back, I'm comin' back to me

To me, yeah

To me, yeah

To me, yeah

To me, yeah

now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to me

(Hey) now I'm comin' back to (me, yeah)

I'ma do it right and let it go

Everything I can't control

Should've done it long ago

Crawling back to

I'ma do it right and let it go

Everything I can't control

Should've done it long ago