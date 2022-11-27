Lirik Lagu Monster in Me - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Monster in Me - Little Mix
Beautiful creatures, you and me
Every time that we touch, it's dangerous
This spark is more than chemistry
Beautiful liars, drowning deep
Every night we fight and it's hot like hell
But it feels like Heaven between the sheets
Every time we let go
I scream and I call for more
Touch me
Why don't we kill each other slowly?
What can I say? Baby, what can I do?
The monster in me loves the monster in you
Hold me
Squeeze a little tighter 'til we can't breathe
What can I say, baby, what can I do?
The monster in me loves the monster in you
Monster in me, mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy
Loves the monster in you, mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy
Beautiful killer, cut me deep
Just a single kiss and I'm in your spell
Boy, you go in like I never seen
Beautiful fire, love the heat, mmm
Every night we fight and it's hot like hell
But I love the way that you make me scream
And every time I let go
I cry and I beg for more, more
Touch me
Why don't we kill each other slowly?
What can I say? Baby, what can I do?
The monster in me loves the monster in you
Hold me
Squeeze a little tighter 'til we can't breathe (Can't breathe, baby)
What can I say? Baby, what can I do?
The monster in me loves the monster in you
Monster in me, mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy
Loves the monster in you
Mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy (Hey, yeah)
Artikel Pilihan