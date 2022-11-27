Lirik Lagu Monster in Me - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Monster in Me - Little Mix

Beautiful creatures, you and me

Every time that we touch, it's dangerous

This spark is more than chemistry

Beautiful liars, drowning deep

Every night we fight and it's hot like hell

But it feels like Heaven between the sheets

Every time we let go

I scream and I call for more

Touch me

Why don't we kill each other slowly?

What can I say? Baby, what can I do?

The monster in me loves the monster in you

Hold me

Squeeze a little tighter 'til we can't breathe

What can I say, baby, what can I do?

The monster in me loves the monster in you

Monster in me, mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy

Loves the monster in you, mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy

Beautiful killer, cut me deep

Just a single kiss and I'm in your spell

Boy, you go in like I never seen

Beautiful fire, love the heat, mmm

Every night we fight and it's hot like hell

But I love the way that you make me scream

And every time I let go

I cry and I beg for more, more

Touch me

Why don't we kill each other slowly?

What can I say? Baby, what can I do?

The monster in me loves the monster in you

Hold me

Squeeze a little tighter 'til we can't breathe (Can't breathe, baby)

What can I say? Baby, what can I do?

The monster in me loves the monster in you

Monster in me, mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy

Loves the monster in you

Mmm, mmm, ayy, ayy (Hey, yeah)