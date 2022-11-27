Lirik Lagu Hounds of Love - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hounds of Love - Kate Bush

It's in the trees

It's coming

When I was a child, running in the night

Afraid of what might be

Hiding in the dark, hiding in the street

And of what was following me

The hounds of love are hunting

I've always been a coward

And I don't know what's good for me

Oh, here I go

It's coming for me through the trees

Oh, help me, someone

Help me, please

Take my shoes off

And throw them in the lake

And I'll be two steps on the water

I found a fox caught by dogs

He let me take him in my hands

His little heart, it beats so fast

And I'm ashamed of running away

From nothing real

I just can't deal with this

I'm still afraid to be there

Among the hounds of love

And feel your arms surround me

I've always been a coward

And never know what's good for me

Oh, here I go, don't let me go

Hold me down

It's coming for me through the trees

Oh, help me, darling

Help me, please

Take my shoes off

And throw them in the lake

And I'll be two steps on the water