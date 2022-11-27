Lirik Lagu Hounds of Love - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hounds of Love - Kate Bush
It's in the trees
It's coming
When I was a child, running in the night
Afraid of what might be
Hiding in the dark, hiding in the street
And of what was following me
The hounds of love are hunting
I've always been a coward
And I don't know what's good for me
Oh, here I go
It's coming for me through the trees
Oh, help me, someone
Help me, please
Take my shoes off
And throw them in the lake
And I'll be two steps on the water
I found a fox caught by dogs
He let me take him in my hands
His little heart, it beats so fast
And I'm ashamed of running away
From nothing real
I just can't deal with this
I'm still afraid to be there
Among the hounds of love
And feel your arms surround me
I've always been a coward
And never know what's good for me
Oh, here I go, don't let me go
Hold me down
It's coming for me through the trees
Oh, help me, darling
Help me, please
Take my shoes off
And throw them in the lake
And I'll be two steps on the water
