Lirik Lagu Not Over Yet - KSI dan Tom Grennan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Over Yet - KSI dan Tom Grennan

Tell me why you started a fire

It's burnin' up in my head

Why do I always tell myself that it's not over yet?

Why you gotta tear my heart out?

Leave me in the rain

Why do I always tell myself that it's not over yet?

When the light fades and the dawn breaks

That's when it's hardest to fix it

When you're lonely and your heart aches

That's when you know what you're missin'

Hold up, let me get my story straight

It hit me like a tidal wave

Won't you give me just another day to tell myself

It's not over yet

Tell me why you started a fire

It's burnin' up in my head

Why do I always tell myself that it's not over yet?

Why you gotta tear my heart out?

Leave me in the rain

Why do I always tell myself that it's not over yet?

It's not over yet

Show me where to look for a halo

Oh, I'm sick and tired of the pain, so

I don't wanna' be the one to let go

Oh, no

But why is everybody tellin' me it's over?

Tryna shut the voices out, they gettin' closer

Help me stay alive just so I can show ya