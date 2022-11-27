Lirik Lagu Memory Remains - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Memory Remains - Oberhofer

[Verse 1]

On your way to another life

I thought I'd drive

Give you a ride

I've never seen you look so sad

Till I saw your eyes

I nearly died and

Yeah I know that, it gets hard to

Say bye, sometimes

I try my hardest to remember

Not to

To cry

You are the tape in my mind

[Chorus]

Memories

Forever memories

I know it's hard to say goodbye

But your memory will stay in my mind

I know you're leaving me behind

Your memory remains in my mind

[Verse 2]

Another day further down the line

I hope you find

A little time

To make your way back home again

To another place, another time and

Yeah I know that

It gets hard to

Say bye, sometimes

Try my hardest, to remember

Not to

To cry

You are the tape in my mind

[Chorus]

[Verse 3]

Yeah I know that

It gets hard to

Say bye, sometimes

Try my hardest to remember

Not to

To cry

You are the junk in my mind

[Chorus]

Memories

Forever memories

I know it's hard to say goodbye

But your memory will stay in my mind

I know you're leaving me behind

Your memory remains in my mind

[Chorus]

Memories

Forever memories

I know it's hard to say goodbye

But your memory will stay in my mind

I know you're leaving me behind

Your memory remains in my mind

Credit