Lirik Lagu Memory Remains - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Memory Remains - Oberhofer
[Verse 1]
On your way to another life
I thought I'd drive
Give you a ride
I've never seen you look so sad
Till I saw your eyes
I nearly died and
Yeah I know that, it gets hard to
Say bye, sometimes
I try my hardest to remember
Not to
To cry
You are the tape in my mind
[Chorus]
Memories
Forever memories
I know it's hard to say goodbye
But your memory will stay in my mind
I know you're leaving me behind
Your memory remains in my mind
[Verse 2]
Another day further down the line
I hope you find
A little time
To make your way back home again
To another place, another time and
Yeah I know that
It gets hard to
Say bye, sometimes
Try my hardest, to remember
Not to
To cry
You are the tape in my mind
[Chorus]
[Verse 3]
Yeah I know that
It gets hard to
Say bye, sometimes
Try my hardest to remember
Not to
To cry
You are the junk in my mind
[Chorus]
Memories
Forever memories
I know it's hard to say goodbye
But your memory will stay in my mind
I know you're leaving me behind
Your memory remains in my mind
[Chorus]
Memories
Forever memories
I know it's hard to say goodbye
But your memory will stay in my mind
I know you're leaving me behind
Your memory remains in my mind
