Lirik Lagu One of a Kind - G Dragon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One of a Kind - G Dragon
Just wild and young
I’m just wild and young
Do it just for fun
(Hello)
Ladies, me and Choice
Yes sir, one of a kind
nan jaejumanheun gom, (no) gombodan yeou
(Hello hello hello)
Yes sir, one of a kind
nan jaesueobtneun nom, (wuh)
jom bissan mom (get out)
ne hyeong ne nuna (a waegeuraeyo)
whats up aigo simsimhaguna (yeoboseyo)
ne hyeong ne nuna (a waegeuraeyo)
whats up a jallagaseo a jwesonghaeyo (yo yo yo)
jeonhwahantongimyeon
dallyeoga yeolgupalpal-gongpalilpal beon (hi)
mannan nuguna jom allyeobwa
nan yeonyega ilgeubsageon
nan dareunikka geuge nanikka
mwomanhaetdahamyeon nallinanikka
yuhaengeulmandeunikka da bakkunikka geunikka
isillyeogi eodigabnikka
get back igeon jangnananya
young and rich that’s naran mallya
so I’m fast so what its okay jigeum jangnanhanya?
na jangnananya
(Hello)
