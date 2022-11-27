Lirik Lagu One of a Kind - G Dragon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One of a Kind - G Dragon

Just wild and young

I’m just wild and young

Do it just for fun

(Hello)

Ladies, me and Choice

Yes sir, one of a kind

nan jaejumanheun gom, (no) gombodan yeou

(Hello hello hello)

Yes sir, one of a kind

nan jaesueobtneun nom, (wuh)

jom bissan mom (get out)

ne hyeong ne nuna (a waegeuraeyo)

whats up aigo simsimhaguna (yeoboseyo)

ne hyeong ne nuna (a waegeuraeyo)

whats up a jallagaseo a jwesonghaeyo (yo yo yo)

jeonhwahantongimyeon

dallyeoga yeolgupalpal-gongpalilpal beon (hi)

mannan nuguna jom allyeobwa

nan yeonyega ilgeubsageon

nan dareunikka geuge nanikka

mwomanhaetdahamyeon nallinanikka

yuhaengeulmandeunikka da bakkunikka geunikka

isillyeogi eodigabnikka

get back igeon jangnananya

young and rich that’s naran mallya

so I’m fast so what its okay jigeum jangnanhanya?

na jangnananya

(Hello)