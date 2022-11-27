Lirik Lagu Meet Me Half Way - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Meet Me Half Way - Kenny Loggins

In a lifetime

Made of memories

I believe

In destiny

Every moment returns again in time

When I've got the future on my mind

Know that you'll be the only one

Meet me halfway

Across the sky

Out where the world belongs

To only you and I

Meet me halfway

Across the sky

Make this a new beginning of another life

In a lifetime

There is only love

Reaching for the lonely one

We are stronger when we are given love

When we put emotions on the line

Know that we are the timeless ones

Meet me halfway

Across the sky

Out where the world belongs

To only you and I

Meet me halfway

Across the sky

Make this a new beginning of another life