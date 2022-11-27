Lirik Lagu Incredible - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

27 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Incredible dari Gary Barlow.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Incredible dari Gary Barlow.

Lirik lagu Incredible - Gary Barlow

Some might say that love is magical
Some might say that you can't get enough
Some might say, "Beware, take care
'Cause anytime it can dissolve into thin air"
Some might say that love is a game
And then some might say, "Get ready for pain"
I say, "If you're feeling the same
Take the biggest dose and empty it into your veins"

When your reputation's only fabulous
When your reality is only a dream
But it can't be

'Cause it's incredible, absolutely unforgettable
People say it's only chemical, but it can't be
It's incredible what you're doing to me
If I say it all, every word and every syllable
Put you high up on a pedestal, and you will see
It's incredible what you're doing to me
(Incredible what you're doing to me)

Some might say love's unpredictable
Some might say love's metaphysical
Makes you feel like you're invincible
Once you got the taste, then it's easy to drink it up
Some might say true love is a myth
Some say, "True love? No, it doesn't exist"
If you say that, then you haven't seen this
This love, I tell you, no, I can't resist

When your reputation's only fabulous
That's what love is, what it's supposed to be
You and me

'Cause it's incredible, absolutely unforgettable
People say it's only chemical, but it can't be
It's incredible what you're doing to me
If I say it all, every word and every syllable
Put you high up on a pedestal, and you will see
It's incredible what you're doing to me
Incredible what you're doing to me

Incredible
Unbreakable
It's wonderful
Hands-off, it's un-takable
It's outstanding, unbelievable, remarkable
Did I forget that you can use every single letter in the alphabet? Woo
Oh, oh

'Cause it's incredible, absolutely unforgettable
People say it's only chemical, but it can't be
It's incredible what you're doing to me
It's incredible, it's unbreakable
It's unbelievable, can't you see?
It's incredible what you're doing to me
Come on, baby, do it to me

Halaman:
1
2

