Lirik Lagu Incredible - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Incredible - Gary Barlow

Some might say that love is magical

Some might say that you can't get enough

Some might say, "Beware, take care

'Cause anytime it can dissolve into thin air"

Some might say that love is a game

And then some might say, "Get ready for pain"

I say, "If you're feeling the same

Take the biggest dose and empty it into your veins"

When your reputation's only fabulous

When your reality is only a dream

But it can't be

'Cause it's incredible, absolutely unforgettable

People say it's only chemical, but it can't be

It's incredible what you're doing to me

If I say it all, every word and every syllable

Put you high up on a pedestal, and you will see

It's incredible what you're doing to me

(Incredible what you're doing to me)

Some might say love's unpredictable

Some might say love's metaphysical

Makes you feel like you're invincible

Once you got the taste, then it's easy to drink it up

Some might say true love is a myth

Some say, "True love? No, it doesn't exist"

If you say that, then you haven't seen this

This love, I tell you, no, I can't resist

When your reputation's only fabulous

That's what love is, what it's supposed to be

You and me

'Cause it's incredible, absolutely unforgettable

People say it's only chemical, but it can't be

It's incredible what you're doing to me

If I say it all, every word and every syllable

Put you high up on a pedestal, and you will see

It's incredible what you're doing to me

Incredible what you're doing to me

Incredible

Unbreakable

It's wonderful

Hands-off, it's un-takable

It's outstanding, unbelievable, remarkable

Did I forget that you can use every single letter in the alphabet? Woo

Oh, oh

'Cause it's incredible, absolutely unforgettable

People say it's only chemical, but it can't be

It's incredible what you're doing to me

It's incredible, it's unbreakable

It's unbelievable, can't you see?

It's incredible what you're doing to me

Come on, baby, do it to me