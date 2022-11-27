Lirik Lagu Let It Burn - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let It Burn - ZZ Ward

When my heart it is broken

And my soul it is weak

You're standing above me

With your heel at my cheek

And oh, merciful sinners

You kick me when I'm down

I'm trying to make you love me

But we're both hell-bound

Please, just let go, 'cause I'm on the edge

The sky, it is turning a crimson red (Ah-woo)

Flick on the lighter, pull it 'til it hurts

You started the fire, baby, I'mma let it burn

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn

From the moment I failed you

You were onto the next

Running fast with the Devil

I was under your hex

Please, just let go, 'cause I'm on the edge

The sky, it is turning a crimson red (Ah-woo)

Flick on the lighter, pull it 'til it hurts

You started the fire, baby, I'mma let it burn

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn

I know you feel it because it's getting so hot

Out of control, see? I'm gonna blow up your spark

You lit the spark, now you ain't stopping these flames

You rolled the dice, now I'm gonna murder this game

Please, just let go, 'cause I'm on the edge

The sky, it is turning a crimson red Ah-woo)

Flick on the lighter, pull it 'til it hurts

You started the fire, baby, I'mma let it burn

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)

Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : The Storm

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, Evan Bogart, Zaire Koalo dan Warren "oak" Felder

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Let It Burn - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.

Lagu berjudul Let It Burn resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.

Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.