Lirik Lagu Let It Burn - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let It Burn - ZZ Ward
When my heart it is broken
And my soul it is weak
You're standing above me
With your heel at my cheek
And oh, merciful sinners
You kick me when I'm down
I'm trying to make you love me
But we're both hell-bound
Please, just let go, 'cause I'm on the edge
The sky, it is turning a crimson red (Ah-woo)
Flick on the lighter, pull it 'til it hurts
You started the fire, baby, I'mma let it burn
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn
From the moment I failed you
You were onto the next
Running fast with the Devil
I was under your hex
Please, just let go, 'cause I'm on the edge
The sky, it is turning a crimson red (Ah-woo)
Flick on the lighter, pull it 'til it hurts
You started the fire, baby, I'mma let it burn
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn
I know you feel it because it's getting so hot
Out of control, see? I'm gonna blow up your spark
You lit the spark, now you ain't stopping these flames
You rolled the dice, now I'm gonna murder this game
Please, just let go, 'cause I'm on the edge
The sky, it is turning a crimson red Ah-woo)
Flick on the lighter, pull it 'til it hurts
You started the fire, baby, I'mma let it burn
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn (Wooh, yeah)
Burn, burn, burn, I'mma let it burn
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : The Storm
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, Evan Bogart, Zaire Koalo dan Warren "oak" Felder
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Let It Burn - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.
Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.
Lagu berjudul Let It Burn resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.
Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.
