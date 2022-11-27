Lirik Lagu She Ain't Me - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Ain't Me - ZZ Ward
She might sleep in your bed, and she might have your kid
She might be in your head, but soon you're gonna see
She ain't me, she ain't me
She ain't me, she ain't me
It's been a long time since we broke up
And I know that you think you're moving on
You were sleeping on it, boy, shoulda woke up
Now my shadow's all you got 'cause I'm gone
And now it's like
Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now? (Hey!)
Uh-oh, uh-oh, and check, check it out (Hey!)
Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now? (Hey!)
Shadow's all you got 'cause I'm gone
She might sleep in your bed, and she might have your kid
She might be in your head, but soon you're gonna see
She ain't me, she ain't me
She ain't me, she ain't me
You had my heart, lock, stock & barrel (Barrel)
Said I was the kind that you keep
Shot me down quick with your arrow
Your rich talk, boy? It was cheap
And now it's like
Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now?
Uh-oh, uh-oh, and check, check it out
Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now?
Your rich talk, boy? It was cheap
She might sleep in your bed, and she might have your kid
She might be in your head, but soon you're gonna see
She ain't me, she ain't me
She ain't me
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : The Storm
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward dan Ludwig Goransson.
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu She Ain't Me - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.
Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.
Lagu berjudul She Ain't Me resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.
Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.
