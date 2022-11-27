Lirik Lagu She Ain't Me - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Ain't Me - ZZ Ward

She might sleep in your bed, and she might have your kid

She might be in your head, but soon you're gonna see

She ain't me, she ain't me

She ain't me, she ain't me

It's been a long time since we broke up

And I know that you think you're moving on

You were sleeping on it, boy, shoulda woke up

Now my shadow's all you got 'cause I'm gone

And now it's like

Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now? (Hey!)

Uh-oh, uh-oh, and check, check it out (Hey!)

Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now? (Hey!)

Shadow's all you got 'cause I'm gone

She might sleep in your bed, and she might have your kid

She might be in your head, but soon you're gonna see

She ain't me, she ain't me

She ain't me, she ain't me

You had my heart, lock, stock & barrel (Barrel)

Said I was the kind that you keep

Shot me down quick with your arrow

Your rich talk, boy? It was cheap

And now it's like

Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now?

Uh-oh, uh-oh, and check, check it out

Uh-oh, uh-oh, and who's crying now?

Your rich talk, boy? It was cheap

She might sleep in your bed, and she might have your kid

She might be in your head, but soon you're gonna see

She ain't me, she ain't me

She ain't me

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : The Storm

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward dan Ludwig Goransson.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu She Ain't Me - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.

Lagu berjudul She Ain't Me resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.

Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.