Lirik Lagu Hold On - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold On - ZZ Ward

Trying to be your hero, trying to save the day

But my soul is empty like a hollow grave

Trying to be your angel when you need to fly

But my wings are broken, can't touch the sky

Hold on, please don't leave me deep in my darkest hour

I know that you need me, so I'll try to find the power

Hold onto my cold fists, that I'll pull through for you

The lives that we end up with ain't always what we choose

Hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on

Trying to be your fire, trying to light the way

'Cause there ain't no sunshine when you fall from grace

If I lift you higher, will you pick me up?

Being down ain't no crime in the name of love

Hold on, please don't leave me deep in my darkest hour

I know that you need me, so I'll try to find the power

Hold onto my cold fists, that I'll pull through for you

The lives that we end up with ain't always what we choose

Hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on

You better hold on, hold on

I, I pulled a lot

Would tell myself without you, I'd be fine

But I'm just dark in here without your light

So, hold on, darling, bring me back to life

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on

Hold on, please don't leave me deep in my darkest hour

I know that you need me, so I'm trying to find the power

Hold onto my cold fists, and I'll pull through for you

The lives that we end up with ain't always what we choose

Hold on, hold on

You better hold on, you better hold on

Hold on, hold on

You better hold on, hold on, hold on

You better hold on, hold on

(Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on)

Hold on

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : The Storm

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, Evan Bogart, dan Trevor Brown & Warren "oak" Felder

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Hold On - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.

Lagu berjudul Hold On resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.

Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.