Lirik Lagu Hold On - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold On - ZZ Ward
Trying to be your hero, trying to save the day
But my soul is empty like a hollow grave
Trying to be your angel when you need to fly
But my wings are broken, can't touch the sky
Hold on, please don't leave me deep in my darkest hour
I know that you need me, so I'll try to find the power
Hold onto my cold fists, that I'll pull through for you
The lives that we end up with ain't always what we choose
Hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on
Trying to be your fire, trying to light the way
'Cause there ain't no sunshine when you fall from grace
If I lift you higher, will you pick me up?
Being down ain't no crime in the name of love
Hold on, please don't leave me deep in my darkest hour
I know that you need me, so I'll try to find the power
Hold onto my cold fists, that I'll pull through for you
The lives that we end up with ain't always what we choose
Hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on
You better hold on, hold on
I, I pulled a lot
Would tell myself without you, I'd be fine
But I'm just dark in here without your light
So, hold on, darling, bring me back to life
Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on
Hold on, please don't leave me deep in my darkest hour
I know that you need me, so I'm trying to find the power
Hold onto my cold fists, and I'll pull through for you
The lives that we end up with ain't always what we choose
Hold on, hold on
You better hold on, you better hold on
Hold on, hold on
You better hold on, hold on, hold on
You better hold on, hold on
(Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on)
Hold on
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : The Storm
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, Evan Bogart, dan Trevor Brown & Warren "oak" Felder
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Hold On - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.
Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.
Lagu berjudul Hold On resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.
Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.
Artikel Pilihan