Lirik Lagu Bag of Bones - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bag of Bones - ZZ Ward
Baby, you're my bourbon honey
Baby, you're my Cherry Coke
My mystery man from Montgomery
My favorite liquor is strong, yeah
I never needed nobody
I hear your train on the tracks
You snuck right in, caught you, caught it
No falling in love, and it's too late to fall back
What should I do when you leave me?
What should I do when you're gone?
If you ain't next to me, darlin'
Oh, then I'm nothing but a bag of bones
Baby, when you are beside me
It's like we're walking on stars
Baby, when you are inside me
You know we light up the dark
I never needed nobody
I hear your train on the tracks
You snuck right in, caught you, caught it
No falling in love, and it's too late to fall back
What should I do when you leave me?
What should I do when you're gone?
If you ain't next to me, darlin'
Oh, then I'm nothing but a bag of bones
Baby, don't you leave me
'Cause I can't keep hanging onto your shadow
Baby, don't leave me, I'm so blind
I can't see that I'm losing, losing the battle
What should I do when you leave me?
What should I do when you're gone?
If you ain't next to me, darlin'
Oh, I'm nothing but a..
Nothing bag of bones
What should I do when you leave me?
What should I do when you're gone?
If you ain't next to me, darlin'
Oh, then I'm nothing but a bag of bones
