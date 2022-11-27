Lirik Lagu Bag of Bones - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bag of Bones - ZZ Ward

Baby, you're my bourbon honey

Baby, you're my Cherry Coke

My mystery man from Montgomery

My favorite liquor is strong, yeah

I never needed nobody

I hear your train on the tracks

You snuck right in, caught you, caught it

No falling in love, and it's too late to fall back

What should I do when you leave me?

What should I do when you're gone?

If you ain't next to me, darlin'

Oh, then I'm nothing but a bag of bones

Baby, when you are beside me

It's like we're walking on stars

Baby, when you are inside me

You know we light up the dark

I never needed nobody

I hear your train on the tracks

You snuck right in, caught you, caught it

No falling in love, and it's too late to fall back

What should I do when you leave me?

What should I do when you're gone?

If you ain't next to me, darlin'

Oh, then I'm nothing but a bag of bones

Baby, don't you leave me

'Cause I can't keep hanging onto your shadow

Baby, don't leave me, I'm so blind

I can't see that I'm losing, losing the battle

What should I do when you leave me?

What should I do when you're gone?

If you ain't next to me, darlin'

Oh, I'm nothing but a..

Nothing bag of bones

What should I do when you leave me?

What should I do when you're gone?

If you ain't next to me, darlin'

Oh, then I'm nothing but a bag of bones

