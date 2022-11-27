Lirik Lagu Domino - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Domino - ZZ Ward

I close my eyes like I don't know

I count the hours 'til the sun's burning gold

I fill your bed so it ain't cold

I know that heartbreak is the loneliest road

I think about it

All through the night

All through the night, whoa

All through the night

All through the night, whoa

All through the night

All through the night, whoa

One by one, they fall so fast, I let 'em go

Domino

Domino

I close my eyes, don't wanna read

Between the lines you keep on keeping from me

I fill your bed, it's getting old

I know that heartbreak is the loneliest road

I think about it

All through the night

All through the night, whoa

All through the night

All through the night, whoa

All through the night

All through the night, whoa

One by one, they fall so fast, I let 'em go

Domino

Domino

(Woo, woo)

I close my eyes like I don't know

I count the hours 'til the sun's burning gold

I fill your bed so it ain't cold

I know that heartbreak is the loneliest road

I line 'em up (I line 'em up), they're tumbling down

And when they leave, the truth is getting too loud

'Cause when you start, can't stop the train

On broken tracks, it's all feeling the same

All through the night

All through the night

All through the night

All through the night

All through the night

All through the night

One by one, they fall so fast, I let 'em go

Domino

Domino

(Woo, woo)

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : The Storm

Rilis : 2017

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Michael Fitzpatrick dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Domino - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.

Lagu berjudul Domino resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.

Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.