Lirik Lagu Domino - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Domino - ZZ Ward
I close my eyes like I don't know
I count the hours 'til the sun's burning gold
I fill your bed so it ain't cold
I know that heartbreak is the loneliest road
I think about it
All through the night
All through the night, whoa
All through the night
All through the night, whoa
All through the night
All through the night, whoa
One by one, they fall so fast, I let 'em go
Domino
Domino
I close my eyes, don't wanna read
Between the lines you keep on keeping from me
I fill your bed, it's getting old
I know that heartbreak is the loneliest road
I think about it
All through the night
All through the night, whoa
All through the night
All through the night, whoa
All through the night
All through the night, whoa
One by one, they fall so fast, I let 'em go
Domino
Domino
(Woo, woo)
I close my eyes like I don't know
I count the hours 'til the sun's burning gold
I fill your bed so it ain't cold
I know that heartbreak is the loneliest road
I line 'em up (I line 'em up), they're tumbling down
And when they leave, the truth is getting too loud
'Cause when you start, can't stop the train
On broken tracks, it's all feeling the same
All through the night
All through the night
All through the night
All through the night
All through the night
All through the night
One by one, they fall so fast, I let 'em go
Domino
Domino
(Woo, woo)
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : The Storm
Rilis : 2017
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Michael Fitzpatrick dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Domino - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.
Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.
Lagu berjudul Domino resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2017, dalam album yang bertajuk The Storm.
Album The Storm merupakan album kedua yang pernah memuncak di urutan nomor 1 Billboard Blues Albums Chart pada Juli 2017.
Artikel Pilihan