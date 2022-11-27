Lirik Lagu Criminal - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Criminal - ZZ Ward
Mhmm, mmm, oh,
It's 3: 00 AM, got my eyes wide shut,
I toss and turn, got the sheets untucked,
You broke right in, yeah, you stole, you took,
With dirty fingerprints, you no-good crook,
You shatter my heart like a Tiffany glass,
I knew from the start he was a thief in a mask,
And now I'm alone, cleaning up this mess,
There ain't nothin' left,
He's just a criminal,
He's just a criminal,
I can't get back what he stole,
He's just a criminal,
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
I hear the rain on this old tin roof,
The rusty nails in the boards comin' loose,
Spend my last two dollars on you,
You robbed me blind and you left no proof,
Poof, poof, mmm, disappear,
You should be sentenced for a thousand years,
You should pay me back for a thousand tears,
Insulting,
He's just a criminal,
He's just a criminal,
I can't get back what he stole
He's just a criminal
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Uh, jet black coupe, I'm fresh out the projects
And I can't peel off my block right now, I ain't twist my cigar yet
These police might object to me flossing these fancy objects
Black diamonds on the dough boy proceed to speed up my progress
All kinds of hoes want to claim us, lifestyles of the thugged out and famous
And my mom said don't talk to strangers so I went to the block with them bangers
On the street, twisting fingers, talk that slang with the slangers
Still pack my piece a piece a change, it won't change us
We just some motherfucking criminals, yeah
He's just a criminal,
He's just a criminal,
I can't get back what he stole
He's just a criminal
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting, ooh
Insulting
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Til the Casket Drops
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, Bernard Freeman, Evan Bogart, Freddie Gibbs, Jonathan Keller, Dan Auerbach, Brendan Joyce, Richard Parry, Evan Ingersoll, dan Charles Jawanzaa Worth.
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Criminal - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.
Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.
Lagu berjudul Criminal resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.
Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Criminal
