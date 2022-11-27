Lirik Lagu Criminal - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Criminal - ZZ Ward

Mhmm, mmm, oh,

It's 3: 00 AM, got my eyes wide shut,

I toss and turn, got the sheets untucked,

You broke right in, yeah, you stole, you took,

With dirty fingerprints, you no-good crook,

You shatter my heart like a Tiffany glass,

I knew from the start he was a thief in a mask,

And now I'm alone, cleaning up this mess,

There ain't nothin' left,

He's just a criminal,

He's just a criminal,

I can't get back what he stole,

He's just a criminal,

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

I hear the rain on this old tin roof,

The rusty nails in the boards comin' loose,

Spend my last two dollars on you,

You robbed me blind and you left no proof,

Poof, poof, mmm, disappear,

You should be sentenced for a thousand years,

You should pay me back for a thousand tears,

Insulting,

He's just a criminal,

He's just a criminal,

I can't get back what he stole

He's just a criminal

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Uh, jet black coupe, I'm fresh out the projects

And I can't peel off my block right now, I ain't twist my cigar yet

These police might object to me flossing these fancy objects

Black diamonds on the dough boy proceed to speed up my progress

All kinds of hoes want to claim us, lifestyles of the thugged out and famous

And my mom said don't talk to strangers so I went to the block with them bangers

On the street, twisting fingers, talk that slang with the slangers

Still pack my piece a piece a change, it won't change us

We just some motherfucking criminals, yeah

He's just a criminal,

He's just a criminal,

I can't get back what he stole

He's just a criminal

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Ooh, whoa, ooh, whoa, oh no

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting, ooh

Insulting

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, Bernard Freeman, Evan Bogart, Freddie Gibbs, Jonathan Keller, Dan Auerbach, Brendan Joyce, Richard Parry, Evan Ingersoll, dan Charles Jawanzaa Worth.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Criminal - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.

Lagu berjudul Criminal resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Criminal