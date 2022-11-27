Lirik Lagu Home - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Home - ZZ Ward
I don't need another taste of your lips
To know I'm home when we're lying here like this
The world could end today; the sun could just fall
Here in this bed we made, we're safe from it all
When nobody believes me, I know you will
When nobody can reach me, I know you will
When nobody can please me, I know you will
Whoa
You get me, you get me home
You get me, you get me home
With you, I know I'm home
We don't need my father to give his blessing
We don't match on paper, but it don't mean a thing
When all my walls cave in, you pull me through it
When there's a gun at me, you'd take the bullet
When nobody believes me, I know you will
When nobody can reach me, I know you will
When nobody can please me, I know you will
Whoa
You get me, you get me home
You get me, you get me home
With you, I know I'm home
I'm crazy, I get mean
But baby, you adore me
Shut it down, I get mine
My soldier right by side
My fire, you feed it
Give it to me when I need it
I'm all yours, so take me
Good god, this love's amazing
When nobody believes me, I know you will
When nobody can reach me, I know you will
When nobody can please me, I know you will
Whoa
You get me, you get me home
You get me, you get me home
You get me, you get me home
You get me, you get me home
With you, I know I'm home
With you, I know I'm home
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Til the Casket Drops
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Home - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.
Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.
Lagu berjudul Home resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.
Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Home.
