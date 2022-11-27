Lirik Lagu Home - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

Home - ZZ Ward

I don't need another taste of your lips

To know I'm home when we're lying here like this

The world could end today; the sun could just fall

Here in this bed we made, we're safe from it all

When nobody believes me, I know you will

When nobody can reach me, I know you will

When nobody can please me, I know you will

Whoa

You get me, you get me home

You get me, you get me home

With you, I know I'm home

We don't need my father to give his blessing

We don't match on paper, but it don't mean a thing

When all my walls cave in, you pull me through it

When there's a gun at me, you'd take the bullet

When nobody believes me, I know you will

When nobody can reach me, I know you will

When nobody can please me, I know you will

Whoa

You get me, you get me home

You get me, you get me home

With you, I know I'm home

I'm crazy, I get mean

But baby, you adore me

Shut it down, I get mine

My soldier right by side

My fire, you feed it

Give it to me when I need it

I'm all yours, so take me

Good god, this love's amazing

When nobody believes me, I know you will

When nobody can reach me, I know you will

When nobody can please me, I know you will

Whoa

You get me, you get me home

You get me, you get me home

You get me, you get me home

You get me, you get me home

With you, I know I'm home

With you, I know I'm home

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Home - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Penyanyi sekaligus penulis yang dibesarkan di Oregon, Amerika Serikat ini, memulai debut kariernya pada tahun 2009, ketika dia menandatangani kontrak dengan Boardwalk Entertainment Group.

Selanjutnya, pada tahun 2011, Zsuzsanna Eva Ward mengganti kontraknya dengan Hollywood Records.

Lagu berjudul Home resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Home.