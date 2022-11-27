Lirik Lagu Save My Life - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 27 November 2022, 02:30 WIB
Penyanyi ZZ Ward
Penyanyi ZZ Ward

Save My Life - ZZ Ward

You leave a trail of my broken tears,
Empty words for me to fall,
Broadway at dark is where you left my heart,
Love is cursed in a bar,
Now I can't get up,
Now I can't get down with all the games that you play,
You shut me up and you shut me out,
It's all the same, nothing's changed,
Got me on the ledge where you keep me waiting,
Standing on the edge and I'm begging, begging,
I can't read your mind, won't you help me draw the line?
Save my life, set me free,
These lonely nights are haunting me,
Cut me out from the cold,
This young heart is getting old,
Save my life, set me free,
Yes or no is all I need,
You don't want me, darling, let me know,
Just say goodbye and I'll go,
You're taking more than you even need,
See, you just keep me hard-up,
Watch the minutes stare, they pass me by,
Watch the hours flare, push the throttle,
Got me on the ledge where you keep me waiting,
Standing on the edge and I'm begging, begging,
I can't read your mind, won't you help me draw the line?
Save my life, set me free,
These lonely nights are haunting me,
Cut me out from the cold,
This young heart is getting old,
Save my life, set me free,
Yes or no is all I need,
You don't want me, darling, let me know,
Just say goodbye and I'll go,
You hold on to me,
You hold on to me,
You hold on to me,
I try to fight it,
Hold on to me,
You hold on to me,
You hold on to me,
It just ain't right,
I hold on to you,
Hold on to you,
I hold on to you,
Make up your mind,
I hold on to you,
Hold on to you,
Hold on to you,
I ain't got time,
Save my life, set me free,
These lonely nights are haunting me,
Cut me out from the cold,
This young heart is getting old,
Save my life, set me free,
Yes or no is all I need,
You don't want me, darling, let me know,
Just say goodbye and I'll go,
Just say goodbye and I'll go.

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Til the Casket Drops
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Ali Tennant, Charlie Brown, Dean Gillard, Jack Duxbury, Mark Crew, dan Matthew Ward.

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu Save My Life - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul Save My Life resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul Save My Life.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Ali Tennant, Charlie Brown, Dean Gillard, Jack Duxbury, Mark Crew, dan Matthew Ward, diproduksi oleh Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, Theron "Neff-U" Feemster

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 3 menit lebih 20 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

