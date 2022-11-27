Lirik Lagu If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward

She's got Chanel up on her lips

A four inch skirt down on her hips

And all I got is just a couple pair of jeans

She's so hot, and she's the only thing you see

If I had her heals on I would never do you wrong

She treats you like a patient

With the lies she's got you on

Turn the lights off

'Cause I'm all yours

Cover you in my curves

I'd give ya what you deserve

We could get lost

Get the lines crossed

Run ya like a fever

Woah if I could be her

Woah woah oh

I'd keep you forever

She's got the perfect little car

I drive a Chevy with the paint peeling off

She's got her daddy's credit card

I play for dollars down on Diamond Boulevard

If I had her heels on I would never do you wrong

She treats you like a patient

With the lies she's got you on

Turn the lights off

'Cause I'm all yours

Cover you in my curves

I'd give ya what you deserve

We could get lost

Get the lines crossed

Run ya like a fever

Woah if I could be her

Woah woah oh

I'd keep you forever

If I was her, I'd be your silver lining after the storm

'Cause I can't stand seeing you crying no more

Turn the lights off

'Cause I'm all yours

Cover you in my curves

I'd give ya what you deserve

We could get lost

Get the lines crossed

Run ya like a fever

Woah

Turn the lights off

'Cause I'm all yours

Cover you in my curves

I'd give ya what you deserve

We could get lost

Get the lines crossed

Run ya like a fever

Woah if I could be her

Credits

Artis : ZZ Ward

Album : Til the Casket Drops

Rilis : 2012

Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock

Penulis : Julian C. Bunetta dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward

Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward

Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.

Lagu berjudul If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.

Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul If I Could Be Her.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Julian C. Bunetta dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, diproduksi oleh Theron "Neff-U" Feemster.

Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 2 menit lebih 50 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***