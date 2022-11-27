Lirik Lagu If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward
She's got Chanel up on her lips
A four inch skirt down on her hips
And all I got is just a couple pair of jeans
She's so hot, and she's the only thing you see
If I had her heals on I would never do you wrong
She treats you like a patient
With the lies she's got you on
Turn the lights off
'Cause I'm all yours
Cover you in my curves
I'd give ya what you deserve
We could get lost
Get the lines crossed
Run ya like a fever
Woah if I could be her
Woah woah oh
I'd keep you forever
She's got the perfect little car
I drive a Chevy with the paint peeling off
She's got her daddy's credit card
I play for dollars down on Diamond Boulevard
If I had her heels on I would never do you wrong
She treats you like a patient
With the lies she's got you on
Turn the lights off
'Cause I'm all yours
Cover you in my curves
I'd give ya what you deserve
We could get lost
Get the lines crossed
Run ya like a fever
Woah if I could be her
Woah woah oh
I'd keep you forever
If I was her, I'd be your silver lining after the storm
'Cause I can't stand seeing you crying no more
Turn the lights off
'Cause I'm all yours
Cover you in my curves
I'd give ya what you deserve
We could get lost
Get the lines crossed
Run ya like a fever
Woah
Turn the lights off
'Cause I'm all yours
Cover you in my curves
I'd give ya what you deserve
We could get lost
Get the lines crossed
Run ya like a fever
Woah if I could be her
Credits
Artis : ZZ Ward
Album : Til the Casket Drops
Rilis : 2012
Genre : Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock
Penulis : Julian C. Bunetta dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward
Fakta di Balik Lirik Lagu If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward
Zsuzsanna Eva Ward atau lebih akrab disapa dengan ZZ Ward, merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu berkebangsaan Skotlandia-Amerika.
Lagu berjudul If I Could Be Her - ZZ Ward resmi dirilis oleh grup musik ZZ Ward pada tahun 2012, dalam album yang bertajuk Til the Casket Drops.
Album berjudul Til the Casket Drops dirilis pada tanggal 16 Oktober 2012, dalam album ini menghasilkan 13 single lagu, salah satunya lagu berjudul If I Could Be Her.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Julian C. Bunetta dan Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, diproduksi oleh Theron "Neff-U" Feemster.
Lanjutnya, lagu ini memiliki durasi waktu selama 2 menit lebih 50 detik, memiliki genre Rock, Blues Rock, dan Pop Rock. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***
Artikel Pilihan